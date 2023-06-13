The Division Resurgence has begun its next regional beta which will be available throughout the summer

It’s a great time to be a third-person shooter fan as the highly anticipated Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence has finally kicked off another regional beta test. This version is available for both Android and iOS and has been touted as the longest one yet as players can check out the game over two phases this summer.

What this means is that eligible players can drop straight into The Division Resurgence right now for the next six weeks, until July 25th. Then there will be a short break for server maintenance, with the game becoming available once again between August 8th and September 19th. Then all that’s left to do is wait for the global release in fall 2023.

Currently, players from eight regions can participate in this round of beta testing – Australia, Chile, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden. Those who’ve already taken part before can expect another invitation as well. One important thing to note is that player accounts and progression will reset at the end of each phase, making it possibly the third restart when the game officially releases.

In addition, this beta is also the first time iOS players will get their hands on The Division Resurgence. Pre-registration has opened as well, with multiple rewards up for grabs. Milestone prizes include unique cosmetic items and gold weapon skins. They will be available only on emails linked with the Ubisoft Connect account.

This beta also opens up a lot more missions and activities for players to enjoy, such as character evaluation, customization paths, weapons, and abilities. On top of that, a Seasonal Battlepass will be available for everyone with free and premium options.

Speaking of premiums, Android users can make use of monetization elements to get ahead of the crowd. However, since progress will get reset, all purchases will be compensated in the form of in-game premium currency with a capped bonus of 50% extra currency.

Pre-register now for Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence now for free.