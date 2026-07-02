Tiny Bookshop set to offer cosy management fun when it releases later this month

Tiny Bookshop is set to offer a truly laid-back cosy experience on mobile

Manage your own trailerbound bookstore in a sleepy seaside town

Enjoy hand-drawn graphics and music, as well as an ambient soundscape

Just before I head off to lunch, we have enough time to take a look at a very cosy, calming upcoming release. And I do mean cosy, because you can't get much more quaint than running your own store in Tiny Bookshop, a major hit on PC that's now finally set to make its way to iOS and Android on July 9th.

Tiny Bookshop offers you a fairly standard cosy game opening. Leaving the big city, you arrive in the town of Bookstonbury-by-the-Sea. Taking on the challenge of running your own bookshop out of the back of a trailer, you'll meet an eclectic cast of characters and stock your shelves with all manner of tomes, including rarer finds guaranteed to attract interested parties.

Book 'em

Yes, it's pretty much the Platonic ideal of a cosy narrative management simulator, and certainly is in good company on mobile with the likes of Stardew Valley and Discounty all having made, or about to, their mark amongst fans.

But Tiny Bookshop is nonetheless guaranteed to be intriguing for a certain subset of fans who want a calm, low-key experience to relax with. A little like curling up with a good book, eh? Tiny Bookshop will be available for $7.99, with a revamped interface and no ads or microtransactions to get in the way of the experience.

With its handcrafted visuals, soothing ambient sounds and music, as well as the naturally cosy fun, I reckon that when Tiny Bookshop drops on July 9th, it'll become a firm favourite of many fans.

But in the meantime, if you need something to tide you over ahead of release, then why not dig into our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week? That's where we've ranked some of the most interesting releases from the last seven days that we think are worth playing.