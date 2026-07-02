Silver Palace unveils newest gameplay PV focusing on female protagonist

Silver Palace has released its latest PV trailer showing off its female protagonist

We get a look at minigames and other pastimes, not to mention plenty of sleuthing

The trailer comes during the recruitment period for their next closed beta, nicknamed Dichotomy

Silver Palace is one of the more interesting open-world ARPGs set to arrive on mobile. Set in the Belle Epoch-style city of Silvernia, it boasts some fantastic environments and character designs that really stand out from the more typical fantasy and futuristic aesthetic we see in the genre. And you can get an even better sense of that in Silver Palace's newest PV!

In case you missed it, last week, Silver Palace began recruiting for its latest closed beta test, nicknamed Dichotomy. To mark the beginning of the recruitment period, we got a look at some gameplay featuring the male protagonist, and now Silver Palace is switching focus to the female main character for this new PV.

Shiny as silver

The new PV shows off plenty of exciting elements of Silvernia, ranging from different minigames and pastimes you can take part in, such as chess, to sleuthing gameplay that sees you taking control of the various different characters who each have their own ability to help unravel the mystery.

Of course, traversal and combat also take centre stage, showing off the vibrant city of Silvernia and how you'll get around it on foot or at the reins of your robot(?) horse. Finally, we get a good look at the grand-scale battles with enormous bosses and some of the flashy combat abilities you'll be able to deploy.

There's plenty more that we only get brief flashes of, so it'll be well worth taking a closer look if you're particularly excited about the coming launch of Silver Palace!

In the meantime, if you want something to tide you over ahead of the coming Dichotomy beta test, why not check out our latest list covering the five new mobile games to try this week? That's where we've collected some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days!