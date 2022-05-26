MU Origin 3 Codes for free diamonds, apples and more (May 2022)
You can get free exclusive in-game rewards in MU Origin 3 using these codes
| MU Origin 3
MU Origin 3 has just launched globally. If you have just downloaded it and are looking for working MU Origin 3 codes, you have come to the right place.
In this post, we will share the list of all working MU Origin 3 codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards such as gold, random fluorite bag, treasure map, soul crystal, Maya potion, life crystal, gold chest and more.
We will also keep updating this post with new MU Origin 3 Codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new MU Origin 3 Codes before others.
List of all working MU Origin 3 CodesHere is a list of all working MU Origin 3 Codes: Global server:
- F4CER3G - Use this code to get diamonds, apples and other in-game rewards
- D5SKURD - Use this code to get diamonds, apples and other in-game rewards
- QJMU666 - Use this code to get a treasure map, soul crystal, 2x life crystal, Maya potion, 2x huge gold chest
- MUVIP8888 - Use this code to get 500K gold, 5x junior random fluorite bag, 2x intermediate random fluorite bag
Expired codes:
- MUZSFL999 - Use this code to get a 7-day VIP card
- MUZSFL777 - Use this code to get a 7-day VIP card
- MUFULI0222 - Use this code to get a 7-day VIP card
How to redeem codes in MU Origin 3 Codes?Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in MU Origin 3 Codes:
- Launch MU Origin 3
- Click on the gift box icon in the top right corner of the screen
- Now, click on the gift code section from the menu
- Enter any of the active MU Origin 3 Codes from above in the text area
- Click on the exchange button
- Now, go to your in-game mailbox and collect the reward
About MU Origin 3MU Origin 3 is the new sequel to the popular MU franchise that has just released globally. It's an open-world MMORPG where you jump into the magical Western fantasy world set in the land of MU. It is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.
