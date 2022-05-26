MU Origin 3 Codes for free diamonds, apples and more (May 2022)

You can get free exclusive in-game rewards in MU Origin 3 using these codes

MU Origin 3 has just launched globally. If you have just downloaded it and are looking for working MU Origin 3 codes, you have come to the right place.

In this post, we will share the list of all working MU Origin 3 codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards such as gold, random fluorite bag, treasure map, soul crystal, Maya potion, life crystal, gold chest and more.

We will also keep updating this post with new MU Origin 3 Codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new MU Origin 3 Codes before others.

List of all working MU Origin 3 Codes

F4CER3G - Use this code to get diamonds, apples and other in-game rewards

D5SKURD - Use this code to get diamonds, apples and other in-game rewards

QJMU666 - Use this code to get a treasure map, soul crystal, 2x life crystal, Maya potion, 2x huge gold chest

MUVIP8888 - Use this code to get 500K gold, 5x junior random fluorite bag, 2x intermediate random fluorite bag

Expired codes:

MUZSFL999 - Use this code to get a 7-day VIP card

MUZSFL777 - Use this code to get a 7-day VIP card

MUFULI0222 - Use this code to get a 7-day VIP card

How to redeem codes in MU Origin 3 Codes?

Launch MU Origin 3

Click on the gift box icon in the top right corner of the screen

Now, click on the gift code section from the menu

Enter any of the active MU Origin 3 Codes from above in the text area

Click on the exchange button

Now, go to your in-game mailbox and collect the reward

About MU Origin 3

