Time Raiders is an upcoming MMORPG that lets you explore underground tombs, now open for pre-registration

YOOZOO Games has announced that pre-registration for Time Raiders is now open, Gtarcade’s first MMORPG game. Featuring high-quality 3D graphics and a vast underground world to explore, the game lets players fight epic battles against fearsome beasts and discover ancient treasures while authenticating relics.

In Time Raiders, players can expect to find the playstyle that suits them best across three classes available: Blademaster, Gunslinger and Sage. Players will gather the members of their clan and summon valiant companions to fight by their side against the forces of darkness.

Players can also look forward to venturing into uncharted territories like the Undead Den or the Blood Zombie Tombs. The open-world environment allows for limitless exploration where players can uncover gold, find antiques and explore eastern tombs. Of course, all these treasures don't come without a cost, as all manner of abominations stand guard to keep the loot safe.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch Time Raiders on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also pre-register for the game to score special rewards at launch. There are currently more than 200,000 pre-registration sign-ups, with milestone rewards like Gold Tiger Symbol x 1 and Soulfuse Gem x 2 up for grabs.

While you wait, you can join the community of followers over on the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official Facebook page for more info, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

