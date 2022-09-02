Cross Summoner R codes for summoning stones and spirits (September 2022)

Are you looking for the latest working Cross Summoner R codes? If yes, then your search ends here. In this post, we will share a list of all the working Cross Summoner R codes that you can use to get free rewards such as summoning stones, bronze spirit, pulls and much more.

We will update this post with new Cross Summoner R codes as and when they are released. So, remember to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new working codes before others.

List of all working Cross Summoner R codes

Currently, there are no working Cross Summoner R codes. We will update this list as soon as new codes are released.

Expired codes:

CSRFB500 - Use this code to get 5 Advanced Summoning Stones and 100 Bronze Spirit

CSRFB300 - Use this code to get 3 Advanced Summoning Stones and 50 Bronze Spirit

CSRFB200 - Use this code to get 2 Advanced Summoning Stones and 20 Bronze Spirit

SUMNR10 - Use this code to get 10 Advanced Summoning Stones

These Cross Summoner R codes are time-limited. Try to use them before they expire. Also, ensure you enter the codes, including any special characters, precisely as mentioned above to avoid errors.

How to redeem codes in Cross Summoner R codes?

Launch Cross Summoner R

Click on the avatar icon located in the top left-hand side of the screen

Click on the gift code button located on the bottom right of the new menu

Copy and paste any of the active Cross Summoner R codes from above in the text area

Click on the confirm button to collect your free rewards

