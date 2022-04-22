Time Defenders tier list - Picking the best guardians
| Time Defenders
Do you want to pick all the best characters in the game? Then you're in luck because that's exactly what we're covering today. Below you will find a complete Time Defenders tier list where we have listed every single character in the game based on their power, so you will know exactly which ones to prioritise when assembling a team.
Time Defenders is a new tower defense strategy RPG where you can deploy a hero of your choice (from your selected party) and place them in key areas to destroy enemies and prevent them from advancing further. The game has beautiful visuals and full 3D character models, which makes it super fun to play, especially if you love a more novel approach to TD games.
If you're looking for a similar game to play Arknights is a great alternative and you can check out our Arknights tier list to help you get started! Also, it's worth checking our Bloonds TD6 tier list if you love tower defenders.
Time Defenders' best charactersIf you want to have the best lineup in the game, then you want to make sure you've always got a balance between the characters. There are several classes you can choose from, and in order to be successful, you need to have at least one of each.
In our Time Defenders tier list we ranked each hero based on their class, so if you are looking for a powerful DPS or a powerful Support, you can find it in its specific tier list.
- We know the game is better with some of the best heroes, so don't forget to check out our Time Defenders reroll guide to learn who you should reroll for and how to do it in the most efficient way!
Feel free to use the links below to search for the character and class you're interested in!
Ranger | Guardian | Assault | Esper
Striker | Specialist | Healer | Supporter
1
Time Defenders Guardian tier list
The following characters all belong to the Guardian class. They are basically tanks, and feature skills like Block and Taunt, which allow them to tank a large number of enemies in the front line, while the damage dealers eliminate them.
|Tier
|
Characters
|S+
|Cannonball
|S
|Hector
|A
|Brigantia
|B
|Taywaz, Siegfried, Midas
|C
|Ragnar
|D
|Mamoru, Mickey
2
Time Defenders Assault tier list
Assault units are great at offering a damage burst, acting sort of like Assassins. They can be viable in many situations, but most specifically in single-target damage instances where they have to face off against a boss.
|Tier
|
Characters
|S+
|-
|S
|Sayre, Suzukahime
|A
|Baphomera
|B
|Charles, Ripper
|C
|Shinobu, Comius
|D
|Rio
3
Time Defenders Healer tier list
As the name suggests, Healer characters are great at offering health restoration, which is a must in many situations. They might not seem like much in the early stages of the game (when the enemy damage is not that high), but later on you need at least one powerful healer in your team.
|Tier
|
Characters
|S+
|Bride
|S
|Shirley, Aigle
|A
|-
|B
|Gusion, Violetta, Lilim
|C
|Lily, Angela
|D
|-
4
Time Defenders Ranger tier list
Rangers are your typical Archer units. They often have extremely deadly attacks that can either focus on a single target or on multiple enemies. They are exceptional, and a must-have in any team composition.
|Tier
|
Characters
|S+
|Noir, Natalya
|S
|Saint Getorix, Leos, Bella
|A
|Stella
|B
|Wild Bull, Robin Hood, Ouka
|C
|Joe, Hayato
|D
|Hilda, Bianca
5
Time Defenders Esper tier list
Esper units are an odd mix of AoE damage and support skills, which can be great in specific situations, and exceptional for PvE and clearing out waves of enemies.
|Tier
|
Characters
|S+
|Beatrice, Carmillana
|S
|Metheus, Asteria
|A
|Snegurochika, Jin
|B
|-
|C
|-
|D
|Louis
6
Time Defenders Specialist tier list
Units that come with the Specialist tag are rather interesting, they can provide utility to the team and even call forth minions to fight in battle.
|Tier
|
Characters
|S+
|-
|S
|-
|A
|Kayanohime, Rose
|B
|-
|C
|Clementine, CAESA, Caesabellanus
|D
|Hank
7
Time Defenders Supporter tier list
Similar to Healer units, Supporters are here to provide useful buffs, shields, and all sorts of utility to the team. Most of them are great, so it's a given that most Supporters are a good choice, with very few exceptions.
|Tier
|
Characters
|S+
|-
|S
|Akira, Mercuria
|A
|Furiae, Envius, Hinoka
|B
|Brownie
|C
|Ian
|D
|-
8
Time Defenders Striker tier list
Strikers are damage dealers that mainly specialise in physical damage, which they often inflict from melee range. They are ideal units to deal with large clusters of monsters from up close, and they are also fairly bulky, being able to hold their own on the front lines.
|Tier
|
Characters
|S+
|Strega
|S
|Scylla, Hua, Miko
|A
|Leonemea, Bjorn, Annabel, Achilles
|B
|Kudlak
|C
|Kresnik
|D
|Naoko