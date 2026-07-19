Tiles Survive! tier list (July 2026) - All the heroes ranked
| Tiles Survive!
If you want to survive a zombie apocalypse, you'll need the right people beside you. Our Tiles Survive! tier list will help you recruit the very best heroes.
Updated on July 19th, 2026 - Version: 2.5.600
Are you looking for an excellent survival strategy game? In that case, you should try out Tiles Survive!, a game from FunPlus in which you must protect a group of survivors during a zombie apocalypse.
Of course, since it's set in a post-apocalypse, the world is destroyed, and you have to rebuild everything from the ground up. To do so, survivors must be sent to explore the wild and gather resources.
Do you need more rewards to progress faster? Then don't hesitate to check out our Tiles Survive! codes list! These redeem codes unlock useful resources, like gems, items, and energy.
Apart from your basic survivors, you can recruit heroes in Tiles Survive!. These special characters are useful pretty much everywhere thanks to their skills, which are used during combat, resource gathering, and production.
It's important to choose the right heroes early on since you must invest in them to make them stronger. That's why we created this Tiles Survive! tier list. Using it, you'll know which heroes to upgrade in order to progress faster, so you won't waste your resources.Original article by Charlene Tavares. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S Tier
These heroes are the best in the game, which is why they are at the top of our Tiles Survive! tier list. You can use your resources to upgrade them since they perform well in most modes.
Rosie is currently one of the best characters. She deals huge damage while healing herself thanks to one of her passive skills, making her a perfect hero for long fights. Don't hesitate to use and upgrade her.
Freja (SR) is a powerful fighter, wielding a sword, dealing double strikes and shielded AoE slashes. She doesn't need a lot of support and performs well throughout the game, even if she is ''just'' an SR character.
Leyla is the best support in Tiles Survive!. Her damage output is not exceptional, but she has impressive healing skills, both for allies and herself. A must-have for tougher fights.
Finally, Tarzan is a strong DPS who deals huge damage to enemies, but you need to pair him with a good support to keep him alive longer.
2
A Tier
If you don't have any S Tier heroes, don't hesitate to use these ones. They are useful in most modes, but they need the perfect allies to truly shine,.
Maddy is a fighter, wielding a crossbow and healing herself thanks to one of her passive skills. She is not as strong as the S Tier characters, but she is dependable.
Sarge (SR) and Travis (SR) are both useful DPS to use against bosses and longer fights, while Ray is more effective against waves of enemies thanks to his AoE damage. However, all of them need good support to stay alive longer.
Tara can deal damage, but she is more useful when defending her allies: she buffs their DEF and applies shields and heals.
3
B Tier
These heroes can be useful early on, but don't bother upgrading them since they'll quickly fall behind.
Chef can be used as a tank and healer early on, but he just doesn't compare to S- and A- Tier characters. The same can be said for Ghost, another tank.
Eva is a mid-tier DPS, and Lucky is best used for resource gathering.
4
C Tier
All other heroes of Tiles Survive! fall into this tier. You can use them if you don't have any other choice, but never upgrade them since it would be a waste of resources.
And that concludes our Tiles Survive! tier list. Hopefully, this list will help you choose the best heroes and progress more efficiently.
And I'm sure you have a few other games in rotation at the moment, and we've likely covered those, too! For instance, we have an Uncharted Waters Origin mates tier list and a MapleStory: Idle RPG tier list.