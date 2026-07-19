Tiles Survive! tier list (July 2026) - All the heroes ranked

If you want to survive a zombie apocalypse, you'll need the right people beside you. Our Tiles Survive! tier list will help you recruit the very best heroes.

Updated on July 19th, 2026 - Version: 2.5.600

Are you looking for an excellent survival strategy game? In that case, you should try out Tiles Survive!, a game from FunPlus in which you must protect a group of survivors during a zombie apocalypse.

Of course, since it's set in a post-apocalypse, the world is destroyed, and you have to rebuild everything from the ground up. To do so, survivors must be sent to explore the wild and gather resources.

Do you need more rewards to progress faster? Then don't hesitate to check out our Tiles Survive! codes list! These redeem codes unlock useful resources, like gems, items, and energy.

Apart from your basic survivors, you can recruit heroes in Tiles Survive!. These special characters are useful pretty much everywhere thanks to their skills, which are used during combat, resource gathering, and production.

It's important to choose the right heroes early on since you must invest in them to make them stronger. That's why we created this Tiles Survive! tier list. Using it, you'll know which heroes to upgrade in order to progress faster, so you won't waste your resources.

Original article by Charlene Tavares. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.