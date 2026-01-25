Three Kingdoms: World Conquest takes you back to the iconic era

Deep strategy

Three Kingdoms: World Conquest is an RTS with 3D graphics

Command huge armies into large-scale battles

Keep the ecomony ticking with villages that make their own produce

The Three Kingdoms have been fought over in just about every genre imaginable, but Three Kingdoms: World Conquest arrives with a very specific kind of confidence. This isn’t trying to remix the era or soften it into a passive city-builder. It wants to be loud, live, and constantly in motion, and it’s out now on iOS and Android after already pulling in over 10 million downloads across Asia.

World Conquest leans hardest into control. Armies don’t just collide and resolve themselves in menus. You’ll have to redirect marches on the fly, set up ambushes, pull back units before they get wiped, and watch all the multi-faction clashes unfold in realm time. It’s a lively battlefield that you’ll have your eyes on at all times.

The roster will look instantly recognisable if you know the period. Guan Yu, Lu Bu, Cao Cao, Liu Bei and plenty more are all here, rendered in 3D with an emphasis on presence rather than flash.

It's also unusually generous with how it lets you use them. Officers can be swapped in immediately, skills can be reassigned freely, and the drop rates for top-tier commanders are high enough that you’re encouraged to experiment instead of hoard.

Outside of combat, there’s a strong focus on keeping the economic side ticking. Villages produce resources on their own, recruitment and healing can be automated, and the Farmer, Ranger, and Physician class system pushes cooperation rather than pure military stacking.

The Luoyang conquest event is also live right now, with a $10,000 prize pool on the line. So, if you’re in the mood for large-scale tactics and battlefield agency, Three Kingdoms: World Conquest may be worth paying attention to.

