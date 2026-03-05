Imagine Island launches on CrazyGames, offering a new social playground to explore straight from your browser

Preferred Partner Feature

No downloads, no problem

Create and decorate your own island

Play alongside your online friends

If you've been missing the good ol' days of Club Penguin from your childhood, there's an exciting new playground you can now dive into. In particular, Magic Potion Games has launched Imagine Island, where you can embark on a colourful virtual adventure no matter which platform you're on.

This means that whether you're building a community on PC or going out for a casual virtual stroll with your online besties on your phone, Imagine Island will be right there waiting for you - and it's all thanks to browser game platform CrazyGames. The official release now lets you join more than 500,000 players straight from your desktop or mobile browser, with limitless ways you can express your creativity across your own home island.

Additionally, Imagine Island allows you to kick back, relax, and go fishing, as well as host snazzy fashion shows and complete cool quests. There are hundreds of cosmetics you can collect to customise and decorate your world, and you can do just that alongside an active and thriving community of like-minded players.

The Pizza Shop, for instance, required a million pieces of in-game currency donated by the community to unlock - and it merely took 48 hours to complete. That's way less than the team's expected one-month goal, which simply means that engagement is at an all-time high right now.

“The web is once again becoming a powerful place to launch ambitious games. With Imagine Island, Magic Potion Games is proving that a rich, social world can reach millions of players instantly through the browser. We're excited to help bring their vision to a global audience through CrazyGames,” says Rafael Morgan, VP Partnerships, CrazyGames.

With that kind of momentum, you can look forward to fresh characters and narratives down the line, along with competitive mini-games and what might just be the addition of some fluffy pets further along the road map. There's a deeper story arc surrounding the island to discover too, so if you're keen on joining the bandwagon, you can play Imagine Island on CrazyGames right now - no hefty downloads and long installations needed!