Kingdoms of Desire takes you back to the Three Kingdoms period for a waifu-packed RPG

Desire for power

Want to take on the Three Kingdoms period? Kingdoms of Desire offers just that

Dive into the action and recruit from a roster of 60 characters drawn from the real-world factions

Take on players from other servers, form alliances and conquer medieval China

The Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history offers a captivating period to explore, whether historical or mythologised. Warfare, political intrigue, heroes and villains. But Kingdom of Desire, available now on iOS and Android, takes a different tack with its approach to a waifu-packed version of the Three Kingdoms.

In Kingdoms of Desire, you'll recruit over 60 fighters from the primary factions of Wei, Shu, Wu, Qun and Zen (yes, I know that's more than three). As you might expect, your objective is to train them, take them into battle and take down the enemy in strategic, turn-based RPG battles. You'll even be able to take on other players as you build alliances and conquer cities.

Now, obviously, this isn't the only point of appeal. You also have Live2D interactions, which I believe is code for 'behaviour that would get you an HR violation in a real army'. The obvious selling point is your ability to flirt with your 2D waifus between battles for the fate of China.

Desiree

Now, I'm not about to preach anything about whether this is a good thing or not. But I do find it interesting how this mechanic (if you can call it that) seems to have become more prevalent. I guess new outfits and powers aren't enough to have players pull for that cool new character.

Still, if you're a total fanatic for the Three Kingdoms period and want something a bit lighter and softer, Kingdoms of Desire might be for you. You'll just have to look past a rather licentious take on the period to do so, however.

