5 new mobile games to try this week - March 5th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Strive to become a saint or die trying
- Drill your way across peppery platforms as a pirate
- Merge and grow dragons just because
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
1
Hatch Dragons
Ah, dragons - whether they're ferocious man-eating behemoths that'll guard their treasure with their lives or cute and cuddly fluffs you can tame as your new BFF, they will always have an appeal in gaming.
Hatch Dragons goes with the latter as this cosy sim lets you, well, hatch dragons. You play as elf summoner Liv on a quest to brighten up her forest sanctuary, where you can merge dragons, plant fruits for them to feed on, and make your magical ecosystem thrive. The soft visuals add to the totally chill vibes - definitely a far cry from all the fire-breathing monstrosities you're meant to slay in your average RPG.
2
Crunchyroll: Pepper Grinder
Prospecting and piracy take a peppery platforming turn in Pepper Grinder, where you play as the eponymous seafarer on a quest to reclaim her stolen treasure. It's not every day that you get to drill your way through nefarious foes and larger-than-life bosses as a spunky little pirate, and with the platformer's charming pixel-art visuals, it's as much of a visual treat too.
As you progress through the different stages, you'll also get to collect drill bits and solve puzzles, all while collecting all manner of riches. You can even collect stickers for your sticker book, because life's always better with stickers, right?
3
Becoming Saint
Now, if you'd rather preach than pirate, Becoming Saint offers plenty of narrative-driven strategy you can sink your teeth into across medieval Italy. On your quest to convert new followers, you'll conquer towns and aim to become the titular saint before you die, with 16 different units you can recruit to help you on your noble quest.
Of course, you won't establish the perfect creed right off the bat, which is where the compelling replayability of this real-time strategy roguelike comes into play. Craft your belief system however you like, and dominate small-scale battles to gain more followers. And if you fail, you can always try again - nobody said it'd be easy becoming Saint, after all.
4
Nowhere Prophet
Speaking of recruiting followers, Nowhere Prophet's digital card-battling system will have you collecting them through the decks in your hand across a gritty post-apocalyptic world.
You'll even nurture bonds with them as you progress through the biomes, and you'll take on everything from machines to slavers through procedurally generated maps. The wasteland is harsh and relentless, so you'll really need to make sure your tactics are in tip-top shape if you want to reach the Crypt in one piece.
5
Mystery of Silence
And finally, we round out this week's list with a bit of dark humour in Mystery of Silence, the first of a series of point-and-click narratives in the Scholar Adventure saga. As young author William, you'll journey through an isolated abbey to try and find inspiration for your work - but, as you might expect from the title, you'll find so much more than what you bargained for when the monks' vow of silence there turns out to be something else entirely.
Of course, there'll be plenty of puzzles to solve despite its short runtime, so suffice it to say it's an appropriate jumping-off point for the rest of the series.