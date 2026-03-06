Order of Kings sets release date for its distinctive real-time strategy blend later this month

Order up!

Order of Kings distinct strategy blend set in the Three Kingdoms is launching soon

Arriving later this month, Order of Kings offers 3D, physics-driven battles

Tactics matter, and the battlefield can be your ally or your enemy depending on how you use it

If you look at the RTS genre on mobile, then you'll usually find some pretty common mechanics. Generally, it's about preparation and planning, before smashing units against one another until the one with the spicier number wins out. It can be a bit formulaic, but that's where Order of Kings seeks to stand out when it launches on March 27th!

If you haven't read our previous coverage, here's a brief overview. Order of Kings is set in the ever-popular Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history, and sees you taking command of the key factions and heroes of the era. You'll build your city and fortresses, while slowly taking over the map as you duke it out with other players.

However, where Order of Kings seeks to stand out is not in the usual 4X strategy mode, but in its real-time battles. This is where it's not just about who has the bigger numbers...

Three times the fun

Seemingly inspired by the likes of Total War, Order of Kings offers true-to-life real-time battles on a 3D field. While it's not quite as slavishly devoted to realism as Shogun or Medieval, you'll be able to make use of feasible real-world tactics, such as the use of the high ground and bottlenecking.

Unit collision and siege combat are also key mechanics here, not to mention the role of strategists in synergising with commanders. All in all, Order of Kings presents a very interesting mixture of mechanics we don't usually see on mobile, so I'm especially interested to see how well it's received by fans.

But, if you're a budding would-be conqueror, there's a whole host of other options out there if you want to dig into the world of warfare! Just take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android for some of our personalised picks!