Balatro Joker tier list - It's not a joke

The right Joker can change everything, so we'll help you pick the best Jokers on the Balatro tier list that compares all of them.

Updated by September 2nd, 2025 - Version 1.3

If you ever feel like rolling the dice on something to do, check out any gaming marketplace and the top games. Whether they're the highest rated or the ones raking in the most money, you're guaranteed to find something you never expected. You'll be drawn to some new and wild things because of their concepts, peer pressure, or just because they look weird.

At first glance, Balatro doesn't look like it pops out since it makes its fun around standard playing cards. But that's where the magic comes from, how it transforms these cards that almost everyone and their great aunt knows into something special.

You may have Balatro open right now as you read this article, and it's asking you to put it down for a bit. You know that the cards have different effects based on how you use them and why you would want to put certain ones in your deck. Still, the luck and RNG factors are among your biggest challenges, and that's where the Jokers come in. Like their real-world counterparts, Jokers can have whatever abilities they're assigned. In Balatro, a good Joker can flip the table in your favour. However, there are a lot of them, and some are just preferable to others.