Balatro Joker tier list - It's not a joke

By Will Quick
|
iOS + Android + Switch ...
| Balatro
  • The right Joker can change everything, so we'll help you pick the best Jokers on the Balatro tier list that compares all of them.

Updated by September 2nd, 2025 - Version 1.3

If you ever feel like rolling the dice on something to do, check out any gaming marketplace and the top games. Whether they're the highest rated or the ones raking in the most money, you're guaranteed to find something you never expected. You'll be drawn to some new and wild things because of their concepts, peer pressure, or just because they look weird.

At first glance, Balatro doesn't look like it pops out since it makes its fun around standard playing cards. But that's where the magic comes from, how it transforms these cards that almost everyone and their great aunt knows into something special.

You may have Balatro open right now as you read this article, and it's asking you to put it down for a bit. You know that the cards have different effects based on how you use them and why you would want to put certain ones in your deck. Still, the luck and RNG factors are among your biggest challenges, and that's where the Jokers come in. Like their real-world counterparts, Jokers can have whatever abilities they're assigned. In Balatro, a good Joker can flip the table in your favour. However, there are a lot of them, and some are just preferable to others.

1
S Tier

The iconic Joker icon.

Name Rarity Effect
Perkeo Legendary Creates a Negative copy of 1 random consumable card in your possession at the end of the shop
Triboulet Legendary Played Kings and Queens each gives X2 Mult when scored
Chicot Legendary Disables effect of every Boss Blind
Canio Legendary his Joker gains X1 Mult when a face card is destroyed

(Currently X1 Mult)
Yorick Legendary This Joker gains X1 Mult every 23 [23] cards discarded

(Currently X1 Mult)
Baron Rare Each King held in hand gives X1.5 Mult
Baseball Card Rare Uncommon Jokers each give X1.5 Mult
DNA Rare If the first hand of the round has only 1 card, add a permanent copy to the deck and draw it to the hand
Blueprint Rare Copies ability of Joker to the right
Brainstorm Rare Copies the ability of leftmost Joker
Fibonacci Uncommon Each played Ace, 2, 3, 5, or 8 gives +8 Mult when scored
Pareidolia Uncommon All cards are considered face cards
Hiker Uncommon Every played card permanently gains +5 Chips when scored
Hologram Uncommon This Joker gains X0.25 Mult every time a playing card is added to your deck

(Currently X1 Mult)
Rocket Uncommon Earn $1 at the end of the round. Payout increases by $2 when Boss Blind is defeated
Bull Uncommon +2 Chips for each $1 you have

(Currently +0 Chips)
Mr. Bones Uncommon Prevents Death if chips scored are at least 25% of the required chips

self destructs
Showman Uncommon Joker, Tarot, Planet, and Spectral cards may appear multiple times
Oops! All 6s Uncommon Doubles all listed probabilities

(ex: 1 in 3 -> 2 in 3)
Bootstraps Uncommon +2 Mult for every $5 you have

(Currently +0 Mult)

2
A Tier

Balatro game

Name Rarity Effect
The Duo Rare X2 Mult, if played hand, contains a Pair
Vagabond Rare Create a Tarot card if the hand is played with $4 or less
Campfire Rare This Joker gains X0.25 Mult for each card sold, resets when Boss Blind is defeated

(Currently X1 Mult)
Stuntman Rare +250 Chips, -2 hand size
Hit the Road Rare This Joker gains X0.5 Mult for every Jack discarded this round

(Currently X1 Mult)
Certificate Uncommon When the round begins, add a random playing card with a random seal to your hand
Sock and Buskin Uncommon Retrigger all played face cards
Four Fingers Uncommon All Flushes and Straights can be made with four cards
Castle Uncommon This Joker gains +3 Chips per discarded [suit] card; the suit changes every round

(Currently +0 Chips)
Flash Card Uncommon This Joker gains +2 Mult per reroll in the shop

(Currently +0 Mult)
To the Moon Uncommon Earn an extra $1 of interest for every $5 you have at the end of the round
Gift Card Uncommon Add $1 of sell value to every Joker and Consumable card at the end of the round
Midas Mask Uncommon All played face cards become Gold cards when scored
Shortcut Uncommon Allows Straights to be made with gaps of 1 rank

(ex: 10 8 6 5 3)
Madness Uncommon When Small Blind or Big Blind is selected, gain X0.5 Mult and destroy a random Joker

(Currently X1 Mult)
Cavendish Common X3 Mult

There is a 1 in 1000 chance this card is destroyed at the end of the round
Blue Joker Common +2 Chips for each remaining card in the deck

(Currently +104 Chips)
Egg Common Gains $3 of sell value at the end of the round
Business Card Common Played face cards have a 1 in 2 chance to give $2 when scored
Gros Michel Common +15 Mult

1 in a 6 chance, this is destroyed at the end of the round
Scary Face Common Played face cards give +30 Chips when scored
8 Ball Common 1 in 4 chance for each played 8 to create a Tarot card when scored

(Must have room)
Sly Joker Common +50 Chips, if played hand, contains a Pair
Clever Joker Common +80 Chips, if played hand, contains a Two Pair
Jolly Joker Common +8 Mult if the played hand contains a Pair
Mad Joker Common +10 Mult if the played hand contains a Two Pair
Joker Common +4 Mult
Misprint Common +0-23 Mult
Abstract Joker Common +3 Mult for each Joker card

(Currently +0 Mult)
Photograph Common The first played face card gives X2 Mult when scored

3
B Tier

Selection of Jokers

Name Rarity Effect
Ancient Joker Rare Each played card with [suit] gives X1.5 Mult when scored,

(suit changes at the end of the round)
Invisible Joker Rare After two rounds, sell this card to Duplicate a random Joker

(Currently 0/2)

(Removes Negative from copy)
Obelisk Rare This Joker gains X0.2 Mult per consecutive hand played without playing your most played poker hand

(Currently X1 Mult)
Wee Joker Rare This Joker gains +8 Chips when each played two is scored

(Currently +0 Chips)
The Trio Rare X3 Mult if played hand contains a Three of a Kind
The Tribe Rare X2 Mult, if played hand, contains a Flush
Driver's License Rare X3 Mult if you have at least 16 Enhanced cards in your full deck

(Currently 0)
Burnt Joker Rare Upgrade the level of the first discarded poker hand each round
Acrobat Uncommon X3 Mult on the final hand of the round
Ceremonial Dagger Uncommon When Blind is selected, destroy Joker to the right and permanently add double its sell value to this Mult (Currently +0 Mult)
Loyalty Card Uncommon X4 Mult every six hands played

5 remaining
Steel Joker Uncommon Gives X0.2 Mult for each Steel Card in your full deck

(Currently X1 Mult)
Space Joker Uncommon 1 in 4 chance to upgrade the level of played poker hand
Sixth Sense Uncommon If the first hand of the round is a single 6, destroy it and create a Spectral card

(Must have room)
Card Sharp Uncommon X3 Mult, if played poker hand has already been played this round
Cloud 9 Uncommon Earn $1 for each 9 in your full deck at the end of the round

(Currently $4)
Trading Card Uncommon If the first discard of the round has only 1 card, destroy it and earn $3
Astronomer Uncommon All Planet cards and Celestial Packs in the shop are free
Matador Uncommon Earn $8 if played hand triggers the Boss Blind ability
The Idol Uncommon Each played [rank] of [suit] gives X2 Mult when scored

(Card changes every round)
Flower Pot Uncommon X3 Mult if poker hand contains a Diamond card, Club card, Heart card, and Spade card
Onyx Agate Uncommon Played cards with Club suit give +7 Mult when scored
Bloodstone Uncommon 1 in 2 chance for played cards with Heart suit to give X1.5 Mult when scored
Throwback Uncommon X0.25 Mult for each Blind skipped this run

(Currently X1 Mult)
Rough Gem Uncommon Played cards with Diamond suit earn $1 when scored
Smeared Joker Uncommon Hearts and Diamonds count as the same suit, and Spades and Clubs count as the same suit
Seltzer Uncommon Retrigger all cards played for the next 10 hands
Ramen Uncommon X2 Mult, loses X0.01 Mult per card discarded
Lucky Cat Uncommon This Joker gains X0.25 Mult every time a Lucky card successfully triggers

(Currently X1 Mult)
Erosion Uncommon +4 Mult for each card below [the deck's starting size] in your full deck

(Currently +0 Mult)
Shoot the Moon Common Each Queen held in hand gives +13 Mult
Smiley Face Common Played face cards give +5 Mult when scored
Drunkard Common +1 discard each round
Hallucination Common 1 in 2 chance to create a Tarot card when any Booster Pack is opened

(Must have room)
Reserved Parking Common Each face card held in hand has a 1 in 2 chance to give $1
To-Do List Common Earn $4 if the poker hand is a [Poker Hand]; the poker hand changes at the end of the round
Mail-In Rebate Common Earn $5 for each discarded [rank]; rank changes every round
Splash Common Every played card counts in scoring
Ride the Bus Common This Joker gains +1 Mult per consecutive hand played without a scoring face card

(Currently +0 Mult)
Scholar Common Played Aces give +20 Chips and +4 Mult when scored
Delayed Gratification Common Earn $2 per discard if no discards are used by the end of the round
Chaos the Clown Common 1 free Reroll per shop
Banner Common +30 Chips for each remaining discard
Half Joker Common +20 Mult if played hand contains three or fewer cards.
Zany Joker Common +12 Mult if the played hand contains a Three-of-a-Kind
Droll Joker Common +10 Mult if the played hand contains a Flush
Wily Joker Common +100 Chips if the played hand contains a Three-of-a-Kind
Crafty Joker Common +80 Chips, if played hand, contains a Flush
Supernova Common Adds the number of times the poker hand has been played this run to Mult

4
C Tier

Collection of cards.

Name Rarity Effect
The Family Rare X4 Mult, if played hand, contains a Four-a-kind
The Order Rare X3 Mult, if played hand, contains a Straight
Diet Cola Uncommon Sell this card to create a free double-tag
Séance Uncommon If the poker hand is a Straight Flush, create a random Spectral card

(Must have room)
Vampire Uncommon This Joker gains X0.1 Mult per scoring Enhanced card played, removes card Enhancement

(Currently X1 Mult)
Constellation Uncommon This Joker gains X0.1 Mult every time a Planet card is used

(Currently X1 Mult)
Burglar Uncommon When Blind is selected, gain +3 Hands and lose all discards
Sixth Sense Uncommon If the first hand of the round is a single 6, destroy it and create a Spectral card

(Must have room)
Dusk Uncommon Retrigger all played cards in the final hand of the round
Marble Joker Uncommon Adds one Stone card to the deck when Blind is selected
Mime Uncommon Retrigger all card held in hand abilities
Joker Stencil Uncommon X1 Mult for each empty Joker slot. Joker Stencil included

(Currently X1 Mult)
Blackboard Uncommon X3 Mult if all cards held in hand are Spades or Clubs
Luchador Uncommon Sell this card to disable the current Boss Blind
Turtle Bean Uncommon +5 hand size, reduces by one each round
Troubadour Uncommon +2 hand size,

-1 hand per round
Merry Andy Uncommon +3 discards each round,

-1 hand size
Seeing Double Uncommon X2 Mult, if played hand, has a scoring Club card and a scoring card of any other suit
Satellite Uncommon Earn $1 at the end of the round per unique Planet card used this run
Stone Joker Uncommon Gives +25 Chips for each Stone Card in your full deck

(Currently +0 Chips)
Cartomancer Uncommon Create a Tarot card when Blind is selected

(Must have room)
Hack Uncommon Retrigger each played 2, 3, 4, or 5
Hanging Chad Common Retrigger first played card used in scoring two additional times
Walkie Talkie Common Each played 10 or 4 gives +10 Chips and +4 Mult when scored
Swashbuckler Common Adds the sell value of all other owned Jokers to Mult

(Currently +1 Mult)
Golden Joker Common Earn $4 at end of round
Golden Ticket Common Played Gold cards earn $4 when scored
Fortune Teller Common +1 Mult per Tarot card used this run

(Currently +0)
Popcorn Common +20 Mult

-4 Mult per round played
Juggler Common +1 hand size
Lusty Joker Common Played cards with Heart suit give +3 Mult when scored
Gluttonous Joker Common Played cards with Club suit give +3 Mult when scored
Greedy Joker Common Played cards with Diamond suit give +3 Mult when scored
Wrathful Joker Common Played cards with Spade suit give +3 Mult when scored
Crazy Joker Common +12 Mult, if played hand, contains a Straight
Devious Joker Common +100 Chips, if played hand, contains a Straight
Credit Card Common Go up to -$20 in debt
Mystic Summit Common +15 Mult when zero discards remaining
Raised Fist Common Adds double the rank of the lowest ranked card held in hand to Mult
Even Steven Common Played cards with even rank give +4 Mult when scored

(10, 8, 6, 4, 2)
Odd Todd Common Played cards with odd rank give +31 Chips when scored

(A, 9, 7, 5, 3)
Runner Common Gains +15 Chips if the played hand contains a Straight

(Currently +0 Chips)
Green Joker Common +1 Mult per hand played

-1 Mult per discard

(Currently +0 Mult)
Red Card Common This Joker gains +3 Mult when any Booster Pack is skipped

(Currently +0 Mult)
Square Joker Common This Joker gains +4 Chips if the played hand has precisely four cards

(Currently 0 Chips)
Ice Cream Common +100 Chips

-5 Chips for every hand played
Superposition Common Create a Tarot card if the poker hand contains an Ace and a Straight

(Must have room)
Riff-Raff Common When Blind is selected, create 2 Common Jokers

(Must have room)

That's the complete Balatro Joker tier list at the moment. Of course, in case developers decide to release more of them, we'll update this list.

Will Quick
Will Quick
Will Quick is a travelling writer currently dedicating his time to writing about the games he spends his free time playing. He's always on the lookout for the smaller and stranger of the bunch so he can shine a light on them.