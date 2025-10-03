The Wrapp - Sketchy strategy, campfire capers, and dungeon diving

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

It's officially Friday, and you know what that means? It's time for The Wrapp, our weekly series where the Pocket Gamer team chats about their weekend gaming plans. In this week's exciting instalment, Iwan continues his adventures in Torerowa while Shaun is sworn to secrecy thanks to the wonderful world of embargoes.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

I actually spent a lot of last weekend, despite my plans, playing through Hades 2. With that, sadly, comes the reminder that Hades is no longer available (through official store distribution means) on mobile, which is a tragedy, and hopefully something that can be resolved with the upcoming democratisation of mobile game distribution.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

How's it going, squishy bundle of starlight, reading this? Well, it's been an interesting week of heavy storms and quick rebound from the sun, but I'm here and I have things to do. I've been given the chance to take a look at board-game-turned-mobile Set A Watch. I'll be rolling digital dice across a digital board to fight digital representations of digital monsters (no, not those ones). I've also been pointed in the direction of Messenger, a chill and lovely browser game to play amongst all my other tabs.

These two are very different from each other, but I hope they play well together. Keep on shining, you star!

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Like Will, it’s been heavy storms over here in my region too, with lots of gloomy vibes, so like Will, I’m also sending you all shining-star wishes and starlight dreams in hopes that the weather is lovely wherever you are.

That said, to combat the blues, I’m looking forward to fending off the forces of darkness with Inkvasion’s early access, which you might just soon spot in our weekly Ahead of the Game feature. We shan’t go gentle into that good night, not when corrupted ink-born monstrosities are at the door!

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

This weekend, I shall be taken blindfolded to a top-secret location you won’t find on any map, to play a pre-release version of an upcoming video game for review purposes. I can’t say any more lest ninjas crash through my window to silence me. Seems like a fun one though, and I shall have the review up on Pocket Gamer when the embargo lifts.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Only a brief one this week, but something a bit different. Because, believe it or not, I actually combined my usual dose of Balatro with some Torerowa! It’s basically a JRPG version of Dark and Darker, but it plays pretty well despite or perhaps because of that.

I’ve yet to dive into a proper multiplayer match on it. But from what I’ve played of Torerowa so far, I find it a lot easier to play than something like Dark and Darker on mobile would be. Then again, Abyss of Dungeons is the official mobile version. So maybe it’s time to mix up my rotation even further…

Oh, and I’m still awful at Hitman Go, I found.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy & Special Projects Editor

A fairly standard fare update from me this week. With the arrival of the Deluxe Ex Pack in Pokémon TCG Pocket, DeNa has also added a bunch of Solo Battles to beat, so I'll be tackling those to nab myself some extra Pack Hourglasses. Beyond that, I'll be taking to the skies in Acecraft. I'm still on the hunt for Botto since the game is very stingy with giving out Gems for free.