Talking Tom Cat turns 15 - Here are a 10 fun facts you didn't know about mobile gaming’s coolest customer

Talking Tom Cat is celebrating a very special anniversary, as the globally loved app recently turned 15.

Whether you’re counting in cat years (which would put Tom at the grand age of 72) or in mobile years (which would make him even older given the short shelf life of mobile apps), 15 years is an incredibly long-time and serves as a true testament to the game's success.

To honour the occasion, Outfit7 has given its beloved classic a complete makeover, rebooting the game with revamped 3D visuals, brand-new animations, and new, even funnier, voice filters.

As part of our own tribute to Talking Tom Cat, we’ve pulled together 10 fun facts that show why Talking Tom is such a beloved icon:

1. Talking Tom is a self-made mobile superstar

2. Over 1.5 billion downloads (and counting)

3. Talking Tom has received 260 billion pokes

In the early days of mobile gaming, the only sure-fire way for an app to receive attention was to be featured on the App Store. But, thanks to its interactive features, sharability, and wonderful sense of humour, Talking Tom became a global star almost overnight without. Perhaps more impressive still is that Tom achieved his viral success before TikTok, Reels, or even Vine existed.The original Talking Tom Cat game has been downloaded more than 1.5 billion times, making it one of the most downloaded mobile games in history.Talking Tom’s hilarious reactions led him to be poked over 260 billion times by his fans - that’s more than 32 pokes for every human on Earth.

4. He's a UGC icon

5. He perfected the talkback feature

6. He’s a full-blown multimedia star

In the early 2010s, Talking Tom was one of the instrumental characters in leading the UGC zeitgeist, inspiring millions of user-generated videos where fans created sketches, jokes, and parodies using his talkback feature.Talking Tom Cat might not have been the first mobile character to use the talkback feature, but he was definitely the first to perfect it. Tom’s signature talkback effect has been used to tell jokes, to prank siblings and, in more than a few cases, to go viral.Following his humble debut in 2010, Tom has gone on to star in animated series, music videos, merch lines, and numerous other games, growing the Talking Tom & Friends franchise into a global entertainment brand that’s enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide.

7. He helped launch a franchise with 20+ games

8. Celebs and creators love him

9. He was part of early smartphone culture

10. His remaster is the start of a new era

Through bubble shooters, dress-up sims, endless runners and much, much more, the original app grew into a franchise boasting more than 20 games in a huge range of mobile game genres. Most recently, Outfit7 released one of its most ambitious Talking Tom & Friends titles to date with My Talking Tom Friends 2 Over the years, Talking Tom has popped up in collabs with influencers, been mimicked in reaction videos, and even made it into TikToks made by celebrities (both intentionally and unintentionally!). It isn’t just celebs that are eager to team up either; late last year, Angry Birds kicked off a fun-filled crossover event where Tom appeared as a unique power-up in Angry Birds 2.If you had an iPod Touch or early iPhone, there’s a good chance Talking Tom was one of your very first app downloads - right up there with Angry Birds and Doodle Jump.The 2025 remaster isn’t just a visual upgrade - it’s part of a broader rebrand of the entire Talking Tom universe, bringing him fully into the modern era, ready to interact with a whole new generation.

If you're ready for a fun nostalgia hit, then you can poke, feed, and say something funny to Tom by updating or downloading Talking Tom Cat now.