Set a Watch: Digital Edition brings the campfire tales of fantasy to mobile, out now

Watching and waiting

Set A Watch is out now on iOS and Android

Secure nine locations and fight off hordes of monsters

Roll the dice and ensure that you balance resources as you fight

Ah, the long rest. Yes, in Baldur's Gate 3, this may be a perfunctory way to spend the night at camp and enjoy chatting with your companions. But any true RPG player knows that any DM worth their salt picks this exact moment for an Ettin to come charging out of the woods. Fortunately, you can always Set A Watch, as in today's release!

Now available to buy on Android and iOS, Set a Watch is an adaptation of the tabletop original. It sees you controlling a party of adventurers attempting to secure nine separate locations and hold back a virulent evil known as the Unhallowed.

So far, so fantasy, but where Set A Watch differs is in its core gameplay. You'll of course have to balance out roles for the different party members, with some defending, some stoking the campfire and resting in order to heal up from the last encounter.

Rolling in the deep

But you'll also be rolling dice! Well, once, at least. Yes, in Set A Watch, you get one chance at the start of an encounter to roll a set of dice. From there it's up to you how to use them, and more importantly when. Do you hold onto that sweet crit for a potentially powerful enemy? Or use them to dispatch enemies faster and keep the campsite secure.

With six different heroes, a magic system and all manner of modifiers and potential problems that can arise, Set A Watch probably offers one of the most compelling representations of exactly why you put the person with the highest perception bonus on watch!

