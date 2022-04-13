The Walking Dead: Survivors is celebrating its first anniversary as it crosses 20 million downloads worldwide

The Walking Dead: Survivors, a survival mobile game based on the popular franchise bearing the same name, is celebrating its first anniversary. Alongside this, Elex and Skybound are also celebrating reaching 20 million downloads since the game’s launch last year. Both these festivities are being combined into one massive party in The Walking Dead: Survivors and everyone is invited.

Between now and April 19th, the survival MMO will commemorate its first anniversary and 20 million downloads with a whole host of in-game events and rewards for players. Logging in daily this week will provide a tonne of goodies such as in-game resources and more. A new Catch-the-Gift function will allow players to send their inventory items to friends as gifts via chat channels. This will allow the other player to ‘catch’ the gift, hence the name.

The Walking Dead: Survivor is an action-packed title featuring iconic characters and horrifying locations from The Walking Dead universe. Players must build alliances and clans, create settlements for survival and do whatever it takes to defeat the enemy. Teams can be upgraded to have more skills which will allow for betting resource collection, hunting opponents down, and more. The Survivor Chemistry feature allows for infinite possibilities of character combinations and team-ups, allowing everyone to create their own Walking Dead universe under this massive franchise.

The Walking Dead: Survivors is available on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.