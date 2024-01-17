The Valley of the Architects is a stunning narrative puzzler about elevators and a lost architect

Indie developer Whaleo has dropped a stunning new trailer for The Valley of the Architects, the studio's upcoming narrative puzzle adventure on iOS and Steam. The game lets you dive into the mind of architectural writer Liz as she reveals the intriguing narrative of the lost Architect across Africa, all while solving challenging puzzles along the way.

In The Valley of the Architects, you can look forward to putting your puzzle prowess to the test as you aim to clear the trials using only elevators. As you progress through the game, you'll uncover the story of the eccentric "Architect Q" across gorgeous worlds presented with minimalist visuals.

The game also mesmerises you with its engrossing soundtrack, adding to the overall charm of the fully-voiced story as you complete your articles in the pages of Architectural Abstract.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? Why not take a look at our list of the most relaxing games on iOS to get your fill?

Based on the trailer, it does seem like the narrative alone is enough to lure anyone in. The clip does a fantastic job of piquing interest, especially given the top-notch voice acting and the oddly crafted elevator-based puzzles.

There's no official word yet on the exact release date, but for now, if you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by adding The Valley of the Architects to your wishlist on Steam. It's supposedly scheduled to launch during the first quarter of the year, so you likely won't have to wait too long until it's out. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Instagram for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.