DanMachi Battle Chronicle adds new character, rate-up event and more in Arrow of the Orion update

Aiming Inc. has added the narrative of "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion" to "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle" (DanChro), letting players experience the story within the battle action RPG. You can also expect to dive into a limited-time campaign where you can score a limited Assist Character UR "Godly Might Unleashed: Hestia" among other in-game goodies.

In the latest update for DanChro, you can look forward to nabbing plenty of Selas along with a special rate-up event within the gacha pool for "Goddess of Chastity: Artemis". This comes on top of the story for the movie "Arrow of the Orion", plus an original epilogue by Fujino Omori.

Additionally, you can aim to complete special limited missions and Awaken "Godly Might Unleashed: Hestia" to her maximum level. Of course, no update would be complete without a limited-time check-in event, so all you have to do is log in during the event period to score a total of 4,000 Selas for free. The campaign period will run until February 19th, giving you plenty of time to join in on all the action.

On the lookout for more role-playing goodness? Why not take a look at our list of the best RPGs on iOS to get your fill?

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading DanChro on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.