The Spotter: Dig or Die challenges you to do just that in this roguelike tower defence

The Spotter: Dig or Die has you managing your lone gas station in the middle of the apocalypse

Fight off the hordes of mutants and maintain your rig

Repair, upgrade and make sure your transmitter is ready for a message from the President

In the post-apocalypse, everyone dreams of being the sole person to whom it falls to save everyone. Of course, no one anticipates all the work being the messiah requires, especially if it's just sticking in one place, maintaining a radio antenna. And what if that goes down? Well, as The Spotter: Dig or Die demonstrates, things can only get worse.

The Spotter: Dig or Die sees you holding out against hordes of mutants on the edge of Las Veganos, awaiting a call from the President that could save the world. But when your station is buried under sand, it becomes a race against time to get things shipshape, while fighting off the hordes of mutants trying to take you down.

You dig, or you die, dude

What this means is that you, as The Spotter, will spend your time split between digging deep into the earth in search of resources during the day, and defending your little slice of paradise against the maddened mutant hordes at night.

Along the way, you'll uncover new artifacts and relics that grant increasingly powerful abilities to help in your defence. All this while unlocking and upgrading new equipment to keep your base secure, unlocking an arsenal of increasingly powerful weaponry in the process.

With its expansive amount of content and a mix of both meditative digging and pulse-pounding tower-defence gameplay, The Spotter seems to be quite the complete package for mobile. And helped by its low-res but colourful graphics, The Spotter: Dig or Die seems like a steal at $9.99!

The Spotter: Dig or Die is undoubtedly a great concept for a game. But why not push the boat out and go Off the AppStore on something really out there? Yes, Undertale vs Gojo is exactly what it says on the tin, as Will digs into this recently released fan game that mashes up two universes in an absurd way.