Guild Wars gets its first DLC in 20 years with the announcement of Guild Wars Afterlife

Life after death

Guild Wars is set to receive its first DLC in over 20 years

Arriving in 2027, Guild Wars Afterlife will be available in Guild Wars Reforged

It takes adventurers to the land of Xotecha, a jungle-inspired region

Guild Wars Reforged saw an MMORPG hit fondly remembered by many veteran players finally make a return. But, there's even bigger news on the horizon, as Guild Wars Reforged will also see the debut of the original Guild Wars' first DLC in over 20 years! Guild Wars Afterlife debuts January 13th 2027, with a suite of new content to enjoy.

Guild Wars Afterlife offers a pretty stunning change of scenery too, with adventurers stepping through the Mists of Tyria and into the brand-new land of Xotecha. This South American-inspired jungle realm seems to be very different to what players of Guild Wars have experienced so far.

A guild of their own

Your journey will see you working alongside the Order of the Moonless Night to fight the Cult of Odran and its hordes of Nightmares. And all that leads into the first dungeon added to Guild Wars in decades, with the debut of The Unformed, a roguelike experience with no run being the same.

Yes, you heard that right, a roguelike experience complete with a selection of different skills and various upgrades that carry over to each run. It's definitely an unusual change for an MMORPG that's otherwise been quite typical such as Guild Wars.

And I think that's the most interesting part of Guild Wars Afterlife. For many of us who didn't grow up with the original, it's a great reason to give it a go. But I can't help but wonder what fans of Guild Wars back in the day thing of such a radical new addition so many years later. We'll just have to see how it's received when Guild Wars Afterlife arrives in 2027!

Guild Wars Reforged is undoubtedly one of the grandest returns of an old hit to mobile. But if you're looking for other examples of great releases to play, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to see some of our choice picks you can play right now?