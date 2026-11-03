Off the AppStore: Bless the fans, bless Undertale Vs Gojo

Undertale and Jujutsu Kaisen have finally met... TO FIGHT!

Play as Frisk as you take on the charismatic and OP Satoru Gojo

Encounter and evade a whole slew of new Undertale-esque attacks, anime-style

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

SPOILERS! This may be one of the few times I must protect your delicate little eyes from the secrets I'm about to reveal. Before we get to that, let's first talk about fans. If you like something, you're a fan. Don't blame me, blame the dictionary, or society if you want an easy target. While some fans can be insufferable constructs of cringe, others get inspired by what they like and make something only they can make. They want to share their passion with us in whatever way they know how. Gatolinie is one such fan (of TWO things, oh my god, so wild) and has brought us their fanfiction in the form of Undertale Vs Gojo.

Let's break it down: Undertale is a pixel indie RPG made by Toby Fox in 2015 that is considered one of the weirdest, most emotional, and best RPGs of all time. Then there's Satoru Gojo, an overpowered Japanese heartthrob from the anime Jujutsu Kaisen. Now, what if the main character from Undertale (Frisk) and Gojo decided to fight? Well, there's a high chance that an entire reality will break into pieces. But it's not that simple… You have to win the fight first.

You play as the version of Frisk who has gone down the path of violence, killing every monster and character they've come across, essentially becoming the villain. After defeating one of the game's hardest bosses, you come across Satoru Gojo, ripped from his universe and dropped into your path. He's in your way, and you decide that the only way through is with violence. Of course, as an anime mentor character, Gojo is exceptionally fast and strong, with a power that literally prevents any attack from touching him. This will be a difficult fight, and Gojo will give you everything he's got.

Undertale Vs Satoru Gojo is a 2D pixel RPG fan game about using Undertale mechanics to fight one of the most popular and powerful anime characters. A lot of effort went into the animations for Gojo, his attacks, and the Undertale UI to blend these two worlds as seamlessly as possible. It's short but challenging, and don't expect to beat it on your first try. You're encouraged to keep going just to talk to Gojo some more, see more of his attacks, and see if you can still come out on top.

Undertale Vs Gojo is available to download and play from its itch.io page!