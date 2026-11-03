Diceomancer is a roguelike deckbuilder with more than a bit of D&D magic about it

Diceomancer is a new roguelike deckbuilder, but don't stop listening yet!

Diceomancer offers new dice mechanics and RPG elements to keep you playing

Roll d6s to change enemy attributes or your cards, and roll d20s to get good (or bad) results on a check!

When I say 'roguelike deckbuilder', you say 'how high?' No, you don't actually, but we have another entry in this constantly growing genre to talk about! But like so many others, we've selected this one because it does something a little different. In Diceomancer, you've got cards, dice, and a fishing trip gone badly wrong.

Diceomancer, coming to iOS and Android in 2027, puts you in the shoes of a random adventurer planning on a day's fishing. But things quickly take a turn for the worse as you'll need to battle different types of enemies across multiple environments in first-person, turn-based combat.

Roll them bones

Naturally, that means collecting cards, such as spells, attacks and other effects. But you also have access to a set of magical dice, whose results can change the world around you. Figuratively, at least, as they can be used to alter different stats ranging from an enemy's health and mana to the powers of your own cards.

That means you can turn a relatively unimpressive card into a vital part of your deck. And the dice don't stop there either, as you'll also find yourself rolling the occasional d20, with a good or bad result affecting your run even further.

All this, and multiple classes and mana types, over 500 cards, 200 relics and plenty more to sink your teeth into, means that Diceomancer will have plenty of content when it drops in 2027. So watch this space for more info on what's to come!

And if you're looking for a more action-packed roguelike, well, you can't get any moreso than Vampire Survivors. If you fancy becoming the bullet heaven, then why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors, for those which offer action and excitement in equal measure!