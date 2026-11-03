Hill Climb Racing 2 gives you new adventure tracks, lore and more to celebrate ten years

Hill Climb Racing 2 is celebrating ten years since its launch with a suite of new in-game events

Whether that's two new tracks, visiting UFOs or a sneak peek of what's to come!

And jump in now to get your mitts on some exciting new rewards

If you're a fan of wacky, physics-based racers, more than likely you've spent plenty of time with Fingersoft's Hill Climb Racing franchise. Now, you can celebrate ten years of Hill Climb Racing 2, one of their most popular releases, with an entire month of exciting in-game events for you to sink your teeth into, kicking off today!

The celebrations in Hill Climb Racing 2 kick off with Adventure Week, which adds two new tracks, The Great Below and The Climb (no prizes for guessing what the gimmick of these tracks is). Shocking week follows right after, and promises both a new event type and 'special anniversary surprises' we're not yet privy to. All this, and a new mode too, but things don't stop there!

Running up that hill

Things continue to get more interesting as we move further through November, with Lore & History week revealing more about the world of Hill Climb Racing 2 and its characters. You'll be tasked with collecting lore books during this week, giving you an insight into the world Fingersoft have built.

Finally, things wrap up with Conspiracy week, and it's a double-header here with both a UFO-themed event and a purported sneak peek at what Hill Climb Racing 2 has in store going forward through the rest of 2026 and beyond.

And of course, an anniversary event means there'll be plenty of free goodies to grab throughout the week. Hill Climb Racing 2 presents a pretty great way to celebrate a decade, and the Conspiracy event particularly grabs my attention. After all, who doesn't like the fun of UFOs and all that entails?

But if you find yourself needing to take the edge off once you're done with all this racing, don't fret. Maybe you'd like to train your brain a little bit with our list of the best puzzle games on Android, featuring some choice picks of one of the most popular genres on smartphone?