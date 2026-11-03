Vampirio beginner’s guide - 10 tips and tricks to help you survive Outfit7’s monster-slaying RPG

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Builder by day, badass by night

Vampirio is Outfit7’s new rogue-like action RPG, combining fast-paced survival combat with strategic base-building. Prepare your fortress by day, then take control of heroes with different abilities and combat styles to defend it at night. Alongside the battles, the story explores Vlad Dracul’s journey toward becoming Dracula. With so many RPG games out there, could Vampirio make your top 10? These tips will help you master its tricks fast and help you survive the night.

1. Win the night before It starts

Planning and strategy are crucial in Vampirio. The day offers sanctuary, a time when you can fortify your territory, gather resources, build new defences, upgrade existing buildings, and repair damage inflicted the previous night. Use this opportunity to its fullest and don’t waste time waiting for the battle to start.

When night falls it’ll be too late to fix what you’ve neglected. You’re fighting with the fortress you built and there are no refunds.

2. Don’t upgrade everything equally

Always remember that resources are limited so spreading them evenly across your fortress isn’t always the best strategy.

Before spending anything, take some time to ask yourself: what went wrong the night before? Where were your enemies breaching defences faster than other areas?

When rebuilding, we suggest you focus your efforts on these points. The day offers a window of opportunity in Vampirio, one where monsters aren’t trying to eat you, so use it wisely.

3. Keep moving

Staying on the move is an essential tactic. Watch where enemies are approaching from, create space, and reposition before you’re surrounded. Getting trapped between monsters and your own defences can quickly spell disaster.

Also remember that you’re defending your fortress as well as keeping your hero alive. Watch for areas under pressure and be ready to move where your help is needed most.

4. Stay involved in the fight

During battles, your hero levels up, gains skills, and develops a build for that run. Stay involved by clearing enemies, creating space, and supporting defences that are coming under pressure.

Balance aggression with positioning. Look for opportunities to attack, but don’t charge into a situation you can’t get out of. Staying effective matters more than chasing every enemy.

5. Stop waiting for the perfect build

It pays to remember that rogue-like progression means you won't always get the upgrade you're hoping for. Rather than chasing the same perfect build every run, learn to work with the options you're given.

Before choosing your next upgrade, take stock of your current abilities. Does an option shore up a weakness, strengthen a strategy that's already working, or give you a new way to deal with the problem at hand?

Keep this in mind as you play Vampirio: the strongest build isn't necessarily the one you planned, but the one you learn to make work.

6. More damage isn’t always the answer

A good offence can help you win the battle, but a strong defence is essential to winning the war. When choosing upgrades, consider what your current situation demands rather than automatically opting for more damage.

If your health is running low and enemies are overwhelming your position, improving your survivability or ability to hold back the horde could be more valuable than another offensive boost. Sometimes, staying alive is the best strategy.

7. Don't chase kills while your fortress burns

It's easy to get tunnel vision when you're surrounded by enemies. But while you're busy taking down the monsters in front of you, other threats could be putting your fortress in danger elsewhere.

Don't let the thrill of combat distract you from the bigger picture. Keep checking your surroundings, pay attention to where enemies are gathering, and be ready to break away from a fight if your defences need help. A kill isn't worth much if your fortress falls while you're chasing it.

8. Learn with Alba – then learn again

Alba helps introduce you to Vampirio's fundamentals, giving you a starting point as you learn to survive its nightly assaults. But don't assume that the same tactics will work equally well with every hero.

As you unlock heroes such as Vlad, Lucian, and Morana, experiment with their different abilities and combat styles. Pay attention to how each one changes your approach to a fight, and choose upgrades that complement their strengths.

The more familiar you become with your roster, the better equipped you'll be to adapt your strategy to whatever the night throws at you.

9. If a boss breaks your strategy, let it

A strategy that handles regular enemy waves with ease might struggle when a boss arrives.

When that happens don't panic and simply try to do more of what worked before. Instead, take the time to observe how the boss moves and attacks.

Look for moments when your usual positioning or tactics stop working, then adjust accordingly. You might need to change where you fight, rethink your approach or prioritise survival over dealing damage.

Preparation is essential, but adaptation is what gets you through the toughest encounters.

10. One bad night isn't the whole game

A bad run in Vampirio doesn't have to mean your time’s been wasted. Every attempt gives you an opportunity to learn what worked, identify what went wrong and approach the next challenge more effectively.

Vampirio also features long-term progression through heroes, gear, and permanent upgrades, giving you more ways to grow stronger beyond individual runs.

Take stock of your heroes and upgrades, rethink your battle plan, and make any necessary preparations before heading out again. Each run is another chance to improve, experiment and discover a strategy that works.

So don't let one disastrous night put you off. Learn from it, regroup and get ready for the next sunset.