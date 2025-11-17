The Sims Labs: Life Together releases in soft launch on iOS for select regions

Fun with friends

The Sims Lab: Life Together is now in soft launch in select regions

It sees Project Rene/City Life with Friends in its most complete state yet

The Sims spinoff comes after the shuttering and delisting of Freeplay

After The Sims Mobile was announced to be shutting down later this year, many of us were expectantly keeping an eye on Project Rene-slash-City Life with Friends. And now, this new Sims spinoff has not only hit launch but also gotten a new name as The Sims Labs: Life Together!

If you're looking to give it a go, you may be out of luck, however, as The Sims Labs is currently only available in Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden. But even if you can't play, we can still look on from afar and get an idea of what it's going to offer fans if and when it does release fully.

As far as features go, it looks to have many of the same things we'd already seen in the initial tests. Except for some additional minigames, such as a Dress to Impress-inspired dress-up contest, which has already gotten some derision from fans.

Simsational

With the coming demise of The Sims Mobile, there's a lot riding on the success of The Sims Labs: Life Together. Reception so far has been somewhat muted, although that's to be expected given that many can only look on from the sidelines.

But at the same time, the gameplay loop of Project Rene is still here. Working in a cafe, saving up towards an apartment, and a strangely un-Sims-like take on the series. We'll just have to wait and see how well Life Together manages to stick the landing with fans if and when it releases fully.

