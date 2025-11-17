Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm+ brings the action of the hit manga and anime to Apple Arcade

Storming along

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm dashes onto Apple Arcade

This version includes Zabuza and Haku as new free-play characters

You can also benefit from controller support and full offline play

When it comes to the action and drama of anime, shonen is unmistakably the best for it. Of course, that also means you get a lot of mindless action, but who hasn't been thrilled to see Goku going Super Saiyan for the first time, or Ichigo Unlocking bankai? But they're not what today's article is about. Instead, we're focusing on Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm, which comes to Apple Arcade on December 4th!

Naruto will need little introduction to even the most cursory of anime fans. Following the life of a ninja and aspiring hokage (village leader), Naruto Uzumaki, it sees him harnessing the cursed power of the nine-tailed fox possessing him. Joined by friends and teammates Sakura and Sasuke, he seeks to prove himself as the best ninja there ever was.

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm lets you play your favourite characters from the series as they lamp the everloving chakra out of one another. Be that reliving key battles from the series or just jumping into free battle mode for mindless action (no jokes about shonen as a genre, please).

Dattebayo!

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm only covers the first part of the series, being originally released in 2008, back when part two was just being released. But while Shippuden (yes, I know that's technically the name of the anime, bear with me) has its detractors, there are few who don't remember the original Naruto fondly.

And of course, if you're not already familiar, the Apple Arcade version lets you play through the entire release (as long as you have a subscription) and enjoy both controller support and the additional characters Zabuza and Haku.

Speaking of anime, though, did you know there's a huge amount of releases on mobile inspired by Japan's biggest cultural export? Be sure to dig into our list of the best anime-inspired mobile games to see for yourself!