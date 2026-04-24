Odin: Valhalla Rising debuts its first anniversary celebrations with the new Bard class

Odin: Valhalla Rising is set to introduce its newest anniversary content in this latest update

That includes the new bard class, the third advancement for priests with powerful buffs & debuffs

Not only that, but you'll find previews of the 2026 summer update and plenty of login rewards

Whether you're a fan or not, Kakao Games' Odin: Valhalla Rising has proven to be hugely popular. Now, a year onwards, the developer is set to celebrate Odin: Valhalla Rising's 1st anniversary in style, kicking off with the introduction of a brand-new class!

Music and art were, surprisingly, quite important to Viking culture. And while the name may not be accurate (skald is probably more appropriate), the bard class promises to add a little music to proceedings. Surprisingly, they also serve as the third advancement of the Priest class, focusing on buffs for allies and debuffs for enemies.

Not only that, but while it may be a while away, this anniversary event will also include a glimpse of the 2026 summer update. Promising to be a significant one, it'll introduce Domain Defence and Guild Clashes, alongside Siege War and chapter six, Asgard, which promises to expand the Nine Realms even further.

Rise up

Now the er- specious resemblance to actual Norse mythology aside, Odin: Valhalla Rising certainly emphasises the flashy fantasy action that makes it so popular with its latest coming update. And naturally, even if you're not concerned with the new class, it'll be worth checking in for the anniversary rewards alone.

Gifts include Odin's Coupons, Odin's Boonstone, an exclusive weapon & armour chest, Plomki's Summoning Tickets, and up to 234 free Divine Summons and 44 Illuminant Summoning Tickets. Naturally, you'll want to check our Odin: Valhalla Rising beginner's guide if you're jumping in for the first time to grab these rewards, as we'll give the lowdown on getting in and getting these goodies.

In the meantime, if you're looking to try other things after diving into Odin: Valhalla Rising's anniversary content, why not take a look at our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week?