Zynga launches Valentine's Day events for Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells and other games

Zynga is launching Valentine's Day events for a variety of games.

Take-Two's publishing label, Zynga, is celebrating Valentine's Day with new events across its many games. Zynga is a leading publisher of mobile games. The latest events include in-game celebrations, potlucks, treasure hunts and more.

The farming simulation title, Farmville 3, is celebrating Valentine's Day with its Sweet Nothing event. During the event, which runs through March 2nd, you can participate in Valentine-themed activities and earn romantic rewards. The event also introduces a Valentine's Phone Booth, which you can use to express your love for family and friends.

Farmville 2: Country Escape is hosting Valentine's Hearty Potluck from February 14th-26th. During this event, you can craft various meaningful recipes, and if you finish in first place, you'll earn Cupid Cooper, a brand-new farmhand. Farmville 2: Tropic Escape is also hosting a Valentine's Day Quest from February 10th-14th.

Amortentia Season is taking over Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells for the entire month. You'll complete daily tasks. Additionally, you can progress through the Amortentia Adoration collection between February 14th and February 17th to unlock various Power-Ups. Zynga is also spreading the love in Merge Dragons with the My Sweet Valentine event. From February 13th-16th, you'll have a chance to gain the Goldenheart Dragon for your camp.

Additionally, Dragon City is celebrating Valentine's Day with a three-part tale. Through February 19th, you can hear part one of the tale by gathering at the campfire. In part two, you'll aid the new Hanshock and Gretackle dragons in piecing together the story by opening storybooks containing rewards and restoring honour to the dragon's families. Finally, in part three, you can find Gem Lockets, Hearts of Stone and Ancient Wedding Rings.

The Monster Legends For the Love of Monsters event introduces a mischievous monster named Lovestruck and a revamped romantic version of a popular character called Shakespearante. In celebration of the holiday, Toy Troops will include special clan offers.

Zynga is also bringing Valentine's Day events to Two Dots and Words With Friends 2. You can participate in the Cherished Coast Treasure Hunt as a Rewind event and earn the Amorous Amulet collectible from February 12th-21st. Finally, Words With Friends 2 is celebrating with multiple Valentine's events.