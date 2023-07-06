The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross launches Ragnarok update with limited in-game events, a new hero and more

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, letting players get their hands on a new hero, plenty of in-game goodies, special events and more. In particular, the aptly titled "Ragnarok" event will welcome [Indomitable Will] God of War Tyr to the fray as a playable hero. Plus, the Ragnarok Special Pick-Up Draw will offer players guaranteed heroes depending on their pick-up mileage.

For instance, SSR Heroes will be a guaranteed pull from The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross gacha at 300 mileages. On the other hand, [Indomitable Will] God of War Tyr will be guaranteed at 600 mileages. Additionally, the Freyja’s Golden Gift Card Event let players score event items that include the Ragnarok Card Pack, Guaranteed SSR Ticket and more.

Meanwhile, the Event Boss Battle Returns ~ Demonic Beast Crockshell event puts the Diamond and Super Awakening Coin up for grabs when players clear the challenging boss fight. New Holy Relics have been added for Elizabeth of Eternal Rebirth and Sun God Freyr as well.

