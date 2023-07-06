Upcoming

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is now in open beta for Android users
By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is finally in open beta, letting Android players across the globe get their hands on NebulaJoy's highly anticipated action title on mobile. The officially authorized CAPCOM game is open to Android players from Europe, America and Asia (excluding Japan and Vietnam) beginning July 6th at 9:00 am (UTC+8).

In Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, players can step into the shoes of the legendary Dante as he fights to rid the world of demons. As expected from this beloved franchise, there will be plenty of action-packed battles to dive into, with trademark stylish moves and jaw-dropping combos fans of the series know and love. If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not check out our list of the best action games on Android?

Players can also expect to put their own combat prowess to the test across challenging dungeons and PvP modes. The open beta will offer players plenty of ways to tinker around with aerial combat controls and fast-paced chain combos. There will also be tag-team mechanics to try as well as new roguelike gameplay. The open beta puts Nero up for grabs as a free character that can be acquired as a login bonus as well.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat on the Google Play Store during the open beta. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.

