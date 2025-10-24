Duck Detective: Ghost Glamping brings the hat-wearing mallard back into the mystery

Coming to a pond near you

Duck Detective is set to return, this time in Ghost Glamping

Solve the mystery of a phantom haunting the campground in this 2-3 hour adventure

Explore, interrogate, and solve the case in inimitably cute fashion

Happy Broccoli Games' Duck Detective has proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that there's something inherently funny about ducks. Funny and incisive, judging by the fact that the folks at HBG are bringing the mallard back for another round in Duck Detective: Ghost Glamping.

If you haven't already seen our review of Duck Detective: The Secret Salami then here's a brief overview. You're a recently divorced duck, who also happens to be a detective. That's about the long and short of it. Fortunately, your deductive skills are second to none, and you'll need all of them for this latest case.

At the moment we only have the trailer and store page to go off of. But by the sounds of it the Duck Detective is set to head into a very spooky case. There's a haunting afoot at a local campground, and a spooky mansion may hold the answers. If you can keep your nerve enough to solve things.

Gone quackers

With its spooky overtones and cutesy characters, Duck Detective: Ghost Glamping obviously isn't shooting for any Scratches-level horror. But it's suitably creepy for the Halloween season, albeit we don't have a set release for it yet.

But what Duck Detective does promise is a 2-3 hour mystery to uncover, alongside plenty of quirky animal characters to meet and interact with (or interrogate). You'll also get to enjoy the same distinctive paper cut-out art-style that defined the original, while exploring whole new areas and, of course, solving the mystery of what this ghost is and whether it's real.

Yes, Duck Detective may not be the spookiest way to spend Halloween but it's definitely got the vibe.