Infinity Nikki's version 2.2 update takes you to the Wanxiang Realm

V2.2, Chromatic Beings Everbright, is now live

Visit the Wanxiang Realm, land of the Chroma

Two new 5-Star Resonance Ability Outfits added too

Infinity Nikki’s updates usually focus on comfort and colour, but Version 2.2 feels a little more curious than that. Chromatic Beings Everbright is live, using the New Bloom Festival as its frame and then quietly letting that celebration unravel into something stranger and more reflective.

The new story takes Nikki and Momo to the Wanxiang Realm, a place locked in eternal night and permanently lit by lanterns, fireworks, and festival glow. It seems like a lively place at first. Spend a little time there, though, and you start noticing how rigid everything feels. The Chromafaces who live here don’t just celebrate together; they perform assigned roles, enforced through Character Tokens.

As Nikki helps out around Baiqiao Hall, those small errands start revealing bigger problems. The realm itself was created as a kind of preservation effort, an attempt to save cursed stone statues by freezing people into fixed identities and looping their lives endlessly. Nikki’s role in the story is to question the festival, pushing back against the idea that imitation and control count as salvation.

That theme carries into how the update plays. Two new 5-Star Resonance Ability Outfits reshape how you move through the world. Where Wanxiang Weaves Life leans into wuxia-inspired motion, letting Nikki shift between Spirit Personas while automatically gathering nearby resources.

Chroma’s Mortal Heart goes further, granting flight via the Celestial Deer and adding a traversal-focused vision mode that highlights treasure across the realm. A third Ability Outfit, Nefarious Shadows, focuses on perception instead, exposing disguised creatures and hidden paths that would otherwise blend into the scenery.

The Wanxiang Realm itself is split across distinct spaces. Cai Ye is crowded and bright, Kongming Gorge is colder and more subdued, and Jiuhua Pavilion floats above it all, filled with music and endless motion. Beyond that sits the Land of Eternal Daylight, where time feels stalled, and the sun never moves.

So, if you plan on visiting the Wanxiang Realm, be sure to check out the latest Infinity Nikki codes to see what extra rewards you can grab!