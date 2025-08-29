Genshin Impact Version Luna I is coming next month with a host of fresh features

Making another impact

Genshin Impact is getting a major new chapter with Version Luna I

Named Song of the Welkin Moon it promises to introduce a year-long story to enjoy

Three new characters and a suite of additional mechanics await you

Genshin Impact is getting a major new chapter. And this isn't just some regular update either, as MiHoYo dubs it their Version Luna I of Genshin Impact! Named Song of the Welkin Moon: Segue, it arrives September 10th and promises to provide a year-long story for you to follow.

The biggest addition here is none other than the new region of Nod-Krai, opening up Teyvat even further, and revealing new secrets around the moon. You'll end up wrapped in new conflicts between factions, meet three new companions and even harness an ancient power drawn from the moon itself.

Nod-Krai introduces three new additions to the playable roster. Kicking off with Lauma the Moonchanter, a five-star Catalyst wielder who helps boost the team's Bloom-related damage, and is able to take on a half-human, half-deer form. Meanwhile, Flins, a five-star Polearm wielder, unleashes plenty of damage with the help of his lightning attacks.

Bright side of the moon

Finally, rounding out the additional characters we've got Aino, a four-star Hydro Claymore wielder. Utilising her inventions, you'll be able to recruit Aino to your party entirely free by completing the new Archon Quests in Nod-Krai.

Suffice it to say, it's hard to cover everything coming in this update, what with it being such a major overhaul. But for a brief glimpse into what you can expect, there's the brand-new feature Meeting Points. Allowing you to step back into the daily lives of your companions, you'll find out more about them than ever before.

It all presents a great reason to stay tuned for when September 10th rolls around. So if you are planning on jumping back into Genshin Impact, it's well worth digging into our guides. We've got both a Genshin Impact tier list and a more specific guide to the best healers in Genshin Impact!