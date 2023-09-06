The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (7DS) revives its Attack on Titan collab event with new characters and in-game events

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (7DS), letting players enjoy yet another romp through the popular Attack on Titan franchise. In particular, you can look forward to new heroes to collect plus a bunch of special in-game events to ring in this thrilling encore.

In the latest update to The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (7DS), you can expect to welcome [Steadfast Resolve] Eren Jaeger and [Indomitable Wings] Levi to the fray, along with [Titan Form] Eren Jaeger, [Greatest Soldier] Mikasa Ackermann, [Greatest Soldier] Levi, and [Cadet Corps] Eren Jaeger.

Meanwhile, the 7DS x Attack on Titan Collab Pick-Up Draw guarantees SSR heroes at 300 mileages, with the collab heroes themselves guaranteed at 600 mileages. The Check-in Event, on the other hand, will put 30 7DS X Attack on Titan Collab Encore Pick-Up Tickets up for grabs - all you have to do is log into the game for 14 days (fancy some codes while you're at it?).

Additionally, there will be a variety of Special Missions throughout the collab event, where you can obtain 20 7DS X Attack on Titan Collab Encore Pick-Up Tickets. [Greatest Soldier] Levi will be given away for free upon clearing the missions.

There are loads of other goodies in store for you, which you can lean learn more about on the official Facebook page. For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (7DS) on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the collab. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.