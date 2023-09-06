PUZZUP AMITOI lets you change the direction of match-3 blocks on a board, now open for pre-registration

NCSOFT has announced that pre-registration is now open for PUZZUP AMITOI, the studio's upcoming puzzle game on iOS and Android. Coming to mobile on September 26th, the game lets players dive into colourful brainteasers across 35 territories and 11 languages.

In PUZZUP AMITOI, you can look forward to putting your direction keys to good use as you attempt to clear match-3 puzzles by changing the direction of blocks coming your way. The ability to shift blocks around in 4 directions lets you strategise how to clear the board more efficiently.

As you complete levels, you can consume Stars and boost your Amitoi characters with a variety of in-game goodies. You can engage in more social gameplay with the Clan system as well, which enables you to go head-to-head with other players across the globe in the Territory Squabble mode.

As a special reward during the pre-registration period, you can score the exclusive outfit of the game's flagship character, Helpie the Wizard. If that all sounds like it's right up your alley and you're keen on flexing your brain cells with more match-3 goodness, why not take a look at our list of the best match-3 games on iOS in the meantime?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for PUZZUP AMITOI on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.