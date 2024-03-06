Classic board game adaptation Stone Age: Digital Edition gets release date

Based on the classic board game, Stone Age: Digital Edition is coming soon

The iOS listing indicates March 28th is when you can start your own Stone Age village

You'll gather food, resources and slowly work to achieve civilizational epochs

Classic board game Stone Age is set to come to mobile, as the digital version gets a rough release date. According to the iOS listing, the game is set to go live on March 28th. Developer Acram promises to bring something as close to the traditional board-game experience to mobile as possible, while still having all the interactive elements and colourful art we expect from the platform.

Stone Age is, as we just noted, based on a classic board game. Players take control of...well, a Stone Age village as they collect resources, gather food and compete with other villages in order to achieve new levels of civilization. Like many strategy board games, it concentrates on resource and personnel management, and seems perfect for a digital version.

Check out the trailer above for a look at the gameplay of Stone Age: Digital Edition!

It's interesting to see another traditional board game come to mobile. Sure, we've already had Monopoly Go and Uno! Mobile, but this is what we usually think of nowadays when we think 'board game', which is something akin to Settlers of Catan. Despite being a niche idea - I mean high-octane action it ain't - managing your own Stone Age Tribe does have a pretty primitive appeal, especially with the equally simple delight of watching your settlement and resources grow. So if you're a big fan of board games and want to take one on the go, Stone Age: Digital Edition might be the game for you.

