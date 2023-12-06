Black Desert Mobile is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a flurry of events

Black Desert Mobile is nearing its fourth birthday and Pearl Abyss has an entire party planned for the adventure RPG. The game is celebrating its anniversary on December 11th, but various themed events are already live, giving players a chance to commemorate four years of the MMORPG. But before that, be sure to tune into the BDM 4th Anniversary Celebration video on YouTube.

Black Desert Mobile’s fourth-anniversary celebration begins with the highly anticipated Black Pearl Lottery event, which will remain live until the 11th. Everyone will have received a Number Ticket in their in-game mailbox, from which they must select five numbers. On the 12th, a few of these numbers will be randomly drawn during the Tuesday Night Live Anniversary Stream.

On the basis of the chosen numbers, players stand a chance to win bucketloads of Black Pearls. Players who manage to match all five numbers correctly will win a whopping 10,000 Black Pearls. A couple of other places to obtain rewards include Shakatu’s Special Shop and the Attendance Event, both of which will be available until the 18th. Goodies include Ornette’s Blessed Potion, Chaos Jewel, Selection Chests, Black Pearls, and the BDM 4 Ever title.

In addition, Sever Hot Time will also take place between December 9th and 10th, making it a great time to enhance your favourite characters. Players will rapidly be able to grow their characters thanks to the availability of 400% Hot Time and level-up rewards. If you're wondering which hero to level up during the event, be sure to check out the best class in Black Desert Mobile right now!

Over the last four years, the highest level characters have reached level 107, and players have gathered over 7,000 Dream Horses, with Florin Hoe being acquired more than any other kind of treasure. Celebrate Black Desert Mobile’s fourth anniversary by downloading the game now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.