The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (7DS) celebrates 3.5-year anniversary with limited-time in-game events

Netmarble is celebrating the 3.5 Year Anniversary Holy War Festival event for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (7DS), and players can expect to dive into special in-game events as well as score bountiful goodies (and even a new hero to boot).

During the 3.5-year festivities of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (7DS), you can look forward to the new hero [The Ruler] Tyrant Demon King, as well as the 7DS 3.5th Anniversary Holy War Festival Draw - Demon King's Reign. Here, you can not only nab the new hero and add him to your roster of playable characters, but you can also make it big and nab SSR heroes that are a surefire thing at 300 and 600 mileages. By the way, you can boost your chances of dominating the battlefield by checking out our tier list for more info!

Additionally, the daily login event will give away a whopping 70 3.5th Anniversary Holy War Festival Tickets, which you can easily obtain simply by checking in every day. Clearing special missions will also reward you with tickets along with a One-step Evolution Token and growth materials.

Of course, if you're feeling a little bit more social, there's also something for you with the Special Death Match Cooperation Event - Einek, where you can score Diamonds, SSR Evolution Pendant, and Super Awakening Token when you engage in some friendly co-op.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (7DS) on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.