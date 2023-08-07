Remortal is a visually stunning action game that deals with the meaning of life, coming soon to mobile

Indie development studio Mad Llama has announced its upcoming game titled Remortal, letting players put their reflexes to the test while diving into an existential crisis along the way. The fast-paced action game looks to be a combination of a runner and a platformer, with each new stage offering physical manifestations of emotions.

In Remortal, you can look forward to going on a unique journey that deals with the ups and downs of life symbolised as new mechanics across every stage. As you clear each chapter, you'll eventually get a better grasp of the symbols and piece together the game's overall narrative. From the looks of it, you'll journey across dark forests, vibrant Asian-themed temples, lovely Japanese torii gates, cyberpunk-esque cities, and even ghostly cemeteries.

There's no official release date yet at the moment, but the teaser trailer does offer a tantalising look at the game's gorgeous visuals. The vibe here very much expects to create some sort of metaphysical response from the player, it seems, and coupled with the evocative soundtrack (not to mention the spiritual foxlike being with a glowing head), it does look to be a memorable experience that perhaps can rival titles like Journey and The Pathless.

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by heading on over the the official website of Remortal for more info. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.