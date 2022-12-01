The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross celebrates three and a half years of service with a massive amount of events and two new heroes

Mobile gaming giant Netmarble has begun the celebration of the three-and-a-half-year anniversary of its hit action RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. This anniversary celebration includes plenty of new events, alongside a brand new playable hero to add to your roster and even more new content too!

Let’s go over the new character before we hit the huge list of running events. This new hero [Fire of Life] “Ultimate” Escanor works quite like he’s described in his name. He is all about fire attacks, applying stacks of Scorch and dealing Overpower damage and Immolation damage with each of his abilities respectively.

How do you get this brand new hero, you might ask? Well, with the 3.5 Anniversary Ultimate Festival Draw banner, you’ll have a chance at getting him along with plenty of other festival characters like [Holy Warrior] Traitor Meliodas and [Restored Memories] Elizabeth of Eternal Rebirth.

On top of this, there’s just an absolutely absurd amount of events going on. I’ll go over one more of the big ones here, but I highly suggest taking a peek at the official Facebook page for a full rundown, as the pure amount of content on display here would cover at least two more articles. Let’s start with the Ultimate Jump Box Event!

This one adds new boxes into the shop which can be purchased using in-game currency and rewards you’ll earn from doing content during the Anniversary event. These boxes will allow players to earn up to 9 - that’s right, 9 - top rarity heroes, along with another new hero, [Knight of the Holy War] Guardian Griamoire. All of the heroes received from these boxes will immediately be upgraded to their max, so this is a really big deal.

These two are potentially the biggest highlights of the event as they offer up the two new heroes, but there is so much free stuff and new content on display from the other events too, so be sure to either head over to that Facebook page or check out the official website. In the meantime, you can get started participating in the Anniversary by downloading The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross for free at either of the links below!