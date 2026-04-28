The Rhymatory tests your rad rhymes across handcrafted puzzles and visuals

Wth a cup of tea, of course

Test your rhyming skills with a helpful hint system

Lovely handdrawn visuals

Coming to mobile on April 30th

They had me at "whimsical, steampunk world" - this is exactly what the indie team behind The Rhymatory is calling their upcoming word puzzler, and I am all for it. The cosy brainteasers will land on iOS and Android on April 30th, and with more than 300 handcrafted riddles, I'd say it's well worth the $2.99 price tag for beginners and word puzzle aficionados alike.

The sample riddle on the store page already had me properly stumped, mind you - so when they say something's a challenge, it seems like they very well mean it. Essentially, all you really have to do is think of the answer based on a pair of words that rhyme.

Thankfully, you can give your brain cells a little bit of a nudge in the right direction with the helpful hint system in place - this could be revealing syllables, first letters, or similar words that sound the same. The clues are delivered by a fox, an owl, and a crow, no less - and if you ever feel like rage-quitting, fret not, for they can brew a mean cup of tea to wash all those blues away.

Based on the overall vibes I'm getting here, I feel like more often than not, the relaxing illustrations will probably help keep the frustration at bay, too. Apparently, you can choose the levels of difficulty for the riddles themselves, and given that it's a premium purchase, you at least won't have any pesky ads popping up to ruin your concentration.

The Rhymatory also comes from the minds behind Catagrams, by the way, so if you've ever tried your hand at solving those cat-themed puzzlers, the experience will likely feel familiar.

It won't be long now until the official launch, but in case you just can't wait to give your brain a bit of a warm-up until then, how about taking a gander at our list of the best puzzle games on iOS?