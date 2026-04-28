Allfiring opens pre-registration for the anime-style RPG, offering dynamic combat and character switching on the fly

Time to save the world again

Action-packed real-time battles

Sandbox maps with environmental puzzles

Pre-register now on iOS and Android

In a sea of saturated anime-style action RPGs, how do you stand out? In Allfiring's case, I suppose it's a simple matter of making the title too distinct, it's impossible not to take notice - and the fact that it made us look twice over here already means it might actually be working.

Typical of the genre, you'll summon and recruit a colourful cast of characters to fight beside you on an epic fantasy journey, with plenty of dungeons, ruins, and what-have-yous along the way. From what I've seen from the trailer, it does seem to offer something interesting when it comes to its visuals, especially since it's got that adorable chibi look down pat.

Apparently, there's also going to be a bunch of voxel-style sandbox maps you can explore with different layers and environmental puzzles, so that's a step in the right direction if Allfiring's looking to make a name for itself out there.

As for the combat, it's a side-scrolling affair where you can switch among three characters on the fly, which means you can look forward to unleashing cool combos and over-the-top abilities with your hard-earned characters. I'd say the main appeal here is collecting those characters, really - there's even a centaur-looking one with deer antlers and a demon wing-equipped warrior with a devil arm that looks suspiciously similar to something you might find in Devil May Cry.

Pre-registration is now open with milestone rewards - there's a 6-star Familiar up for grabs at 200,000 sign-ups, and if you're looking to join the community, the official Facebook page is live now. They're also doing character introductions over there to hype things up even more.

While you wait, though, why not keep your eyes peeled for more similar experiences to tide you over? We've got a lovely list of the best anime mobile games to start with!