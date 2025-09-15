The Palace on the Hill takes you on a one-of-a-kind point-and-click adventure to 90s rural India

City upon a hill

The Palace on the Hill is a fascinating new Indian-based adventure game

Explore rural 1990s India and experience a heartwarming story of ambition

Run your own tea shop, plant a garden or simply explore the mysterious palace ruins

Back in the day, the point-and-click genre, or the more vague one of adventure, was defined by visiting new and interesting locations. Be that your D&D-style fantasy worlds, buccaneering pirates or all manner of comedic modern settings. Nowadays we don't see them as often, but not never, as is the case with The Palace on the Hill.

Set in rural India during the 1990s, The Palace on the Hill puts you in the shoes of a young boy who experienced the trials of adolescence. Dealing with subjects as wide-ranging as ambition, struggle and friendship, you'll be exploring a small but detailed sandbox world in your journey.

You'll do everything from exploring the ruins of an ancient palace to setting up your own garden, cooking authentic Indian food, meeting strange and quirky characters, and even creating your own art. All this and more is available to try for free with a purchase to unlock the full experience.

Journey to the East

The Palace on the Hill exemplifies the fun of modern spins on this genre by letting you step into the shoes of someone from a different time and place. Visualised with gorgeous hand-painted graphics, it pairs exploration and discovery with Stardew Valley-style Cooking and tea shop management gameplay.

And if you're worried about this being some heartbreaking drama disguised as cosy fun, don't worry. Because The Palace on the Hill is a feel-good story about achievement in spite of social marginalisation, all paired with the exploration of the authentic 15th-century palace that provides the title.

If you're looking to explore more fantastical worlds, or just enjoy the fun of adventure ,then we've got you covered (as we always do).