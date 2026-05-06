World of Warships: Legends celebrates Golden Week with exciting new update

And comes to PC

World of Warships: Legends expands its offerings for Golden Week

Take on a whole new suite of content, including a Commander guise and fan-favourite ships

Not to mention a returning collab, Roman-themed content and other exciting additions

While Gamescom LatAm may be firmly in the rear-view mirror for me, for others across the world, it's an exciting week. In case you weren't aware, over in Japan, it's Golden Week, where almost an entire seven days of consecutive holidays have people out and about. And, as you might expect, it also gives devs and publishers an excuse for new updates!

Now, World of Warships: Legends is combining its new PC launch with a swathe of exciting new content as part of Golden Week. The event offers five new skins for iconic Japanese warships, themed crates to unbox, a new Commander guise and even the return of fan-favourite ships to the rotation.

Of course, Golden Week isn't the only thing getting a spotlight here. The Roman Empire is making a return to the modern world of naval combat with new themed content and a Commander guise to let you relive your ancient Italian fantasies. Out of place? Undoubtedly. Cool as hell? Also undoubtedly.

Rome, to Japan, and back again

Of course, the Japanese-themed fun reasserts itself pretty quickly, including the Blooming Mountain campaign that features the Tier VII Premium battleship Inamura as its penultimate reward, not to mention all manner of other goodies to grab throughout its 80 milestones.

Arpeggio of Blue Steel -Ars Nova-, a popular anime series, also returns for another collab with World of Warships: Legends. You'll be able to have your favourite characters make an appearance leading your warships, as well as grab all manner of new and returning themed content exclusive to this collab!

Planning to take a jump into World of Warships: Legends to enjoy all this new content? Don't go in empty-handed; be sure to check out our World of Warships: Legends code list for our constantly updated guide to promo codes.