Bricks Breaker RPG brings Diablo-style loot and progression to iOS

Just one more run

Classic arcade formula with Diablo-inspired progression

Hundreds of levels, boss lights, mining, fishing, and more

Free-to-play with no ads and fully offline

Bricks Breaker RPG has just made the jump to iOS after its earlier Android release, and it’s not your cookie-cutter arcade brick breaker. Think of it as if the classic arcade formula got a Diablo-style overhaul, where smashing bricks is only the start and the real hook comes from loot, progression, and the chase for stronger builds.

The basics are still there in Bricks Breaker. Line up shots, clear waves, and bounce orbs around the screen. But every brick you break ties into a larger RPG loop. You’re levelling up a hero, unlocking new abilities, and experimenting with gear that can completely change how you play. Items drop feature items ranging from standard to legendary and even ancient gear and spell effects.

Boss fights are also thrown into the mix, making you consider positioning and timing instead of just clearing blocks as fast as you can. And outside of battles, there’s an entire suite of side systems that keep the grind engaging, including mining for ore and gems, crafting new upgrades, and even fishing if you need a slower-paced way to farm rewards.

Endless Mode throws in roguelike twists, keeping the pressure high as you climb leaderboards and push your builds to the limit. There’s no shortage of content here as you’ve got hundreds of levels, daily quests, and all the RPG mechanics to choose from. And because it runs offline, it’s the perfect pick-up-and-play option wherever you are.

Of course, the best part is that Bricks Breaker RPG is completely free-to-play without the usual strings attached. No forced ads and no sneaky cash-grab mechanics. Even the banner ads are optional. So, if you're looking for some arcadey loot-driven gameplay, download Bricks Breaker now by clicking on your preferred link below.

