The Operator brings a chilling, engaging, conspiracy thriller puzzle mystery to mobile

The Operator is out now on mobile for a conspiracy laden puzzle mystery

Uncover crimes, track down perpetrators and study videos, interviews and photographs

But don't dig too deep, or engage with the mysterious hacktivist HAL

It seems to be a pretty great few weeks for fans of intense, immersive puzzlers on mobile. Not only have we had the announcement that The House of Tesla finally has a release date for mobile, but we also had The Roottrees are Dead. And now, there's another in-depth conspiracy thriller to sink your teeth into with The Operator.

There are a lot of similarities to The Roottrees are Dead in The Operator, but more than a few hints of stuff like Papers, Please, as well. You play as Evan Tanner, a newly minted member of the FDI (Federal Department of Intelligence) who is tasked with dissecting videos, photos and other evidence to solve crimes and expose potential threats.

Say hi to your local FDI agent

Naturally, there's more to this than meets the eye, and plenty of twists and turns are promised. What starts as a rather invasive, albeit mostly benevolent, job about catching criminals and stopping threats before they happen quickly becomes a world of X-Files-style conspiracies to unravel.

You'll also have the mysterious hacktivist HAL to worry about. And if I know my conspiracy media, I wouldn't bet on your bosses remaining benevolent for long either if you start digging into what the FDI is truly capable of.

As I said, there are definitely similarities to The Roottrees are Dead here, although rather than retro, early internet sleuthing, you'll be wielding the full power of a surveillance state on mobile. It makes for a pretty terrifying, but engaging and oddly fun concept for a puzzler!

It's definitely something that I can see people being able to dissect and discuss for hours. We certainly do similar things with our favourite games and gaming-related topics over on the official Pocket Gamer Podcast, where our latest episode has just been released, covering the upcoming Monster Hunter Outlanders and more!