The House of Tesla finally coming to mobile as the escape room puzzler announces release date

Time to step into The House of Tesla for a new immersive puzzle experience from Blue Brain Games

Explore the mysterious Wardenclyffe Facility and discover its secrets

Solve intriguing puzzles rendered entirely in first person, all based on Tesla's mysterious experiments

For puzzle fans, it's a bit of good news as Blue Brain Games, the studio behind The House of Da Vinci, has finally announced the mobile release date for their follow-up, The House of Tesla. Launching October 20th, The House of Tesla offers a first-person adventure into the mysterious world of the Croatian scientist.

The House of Tesla is a first-person puzzle adventure that takes you through the famous Wardenclyffe facility, an experimental tower intended to transmit messages, images and even power. You'll discover how the experiment fell apart, all while solving puzzles based on Tesla's strange devices and theories of electricity.

Zzzap!

Just like Da Vinci, Tesla is a scientist who has been elevated to almost magical levels of wisdom in pop culture. Fortunately, The House of Tesla doesn't go quite that far, but it still piles on the mystery for a facility that, in reality, fell apart due to lack of investment.

But despite those artistic liberties, The House of Tesla offers the same immersive first-person puzzling that Blue Brain Games is known for. You'll explore the winding corridors and bizarre turn-of-the-century machinery, all while solving puzzles based on Tesla's famous electrical projects.

I think the most interesting aspect of The House of Tesla for newcomers to Blue Brain Games' puzzlers will be just that: how immersive they are. It'd be easy enough to make this a simple point-and-click adventure, but the fact that you're walking around, exploring, examining and solving each puzzle in turn means you're far more invested in solving the mystery.

Still, there's plenty of room for classic puzzlers on mobile ahead of The House of Tesla's October 20th launch on iOS and Android. Why not take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on iOS for some of our choice picks in the genre?