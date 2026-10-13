The One Bullet Job is a heist puzzler where you only get one shot. Literally.

The One Bullet Job is a bank heist puzzler coming soon to Android

Pull off the heist of the century, with only a single bullet in the chamber as insurance

Avoid guards, grab the loot and get out without being caught

We all love a good heist film, like Ocean's Eleven or Mission Impossible. But translating that into a game has proven surprisingly tricky, even as it's been attempted as far back as the days of tabletop gaming. Now, The One Bullet Job is the latest to try and make you feel like a master thief when it arrives on Android October 16th.

If you hadn't already guessed, One Bullet Job's core gimmick is right in the title. You play a heister whose objective is to navigate the grid, gather cash, avoid guards and, if necessary, take them out before making your escape. And, of course, you have only one bullet to do so.

Okay ramblers, let's get rambling

It's not exactly original, but it's certainly a welcome twist that puts me in the mind of Hitman Go , where you have to carefully navigate the board while guards do the same and time your position carefully. The one bullet gimmick also makes for a neat 'get out of jail free' card, and I can imagine plenty of challenges related to not even using that.

As for content, One Bullet Job will come packed with plenty for you to sink your teeth into when it releases on October 16th. Try 120 handmade levels, a daily heist option and even leaderboards to compare your times.

In an era where bigger games and flashier graphics are even beginning to make themselves known on mobile, it's good to see games like One Bullet Job keeping to the tenets of simple, approachable gameplay and visuals that made our humble platform so popular in the first place.

And if you find yourself wanting to tickle those brain cells a little more, then there's plenty to play on mobile! Why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android for some of our choice selections we think are worth playing?